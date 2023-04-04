Farm Weekly
CBOT and Matif wheat prices remain subdued in March

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
With the US, Australia and large parts of Europe expected to carry stock over, wheat prices are liekly to soften.
CHICAGO Board of Trade and Matif wheat prices remained subdued in March, amid strong Russian exports - with volumes 30 per cent higher year-on-year so far this season.

