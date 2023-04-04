Farm Weekly
Grain Producers Australia applied for permits for powdery mildew last week

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 4 2023 - 7:30pm
Recent analysis by GPA says the benefit of about 160 current separate grains industry permits, for pulses, oilseeds and cereal crops, delivers about $12 million annual benefit.
NEW permits to help manage and control fungicide resistant powdery mildew in wheat were issued last week, enabling Australian growers to improve profitability and sustainability.

