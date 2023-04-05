Jingalup tennis club celebrates 100 years

EVERY Sunday for the past 100 years (minus three years during World War II), farmers from Jingalup and Kojonup have come together for social tennis and afternoon tea.
It's one of the oldest bush tennis clubs still operating in Western Australia.
The special occasion was commemorated on March 19, with members - old, new and up and coming - taking to the courts for lunch, drinks and a casual game or two.
Committee member Helen Wright said the club has had a constant membership of about 50 people over the past 25 years that she has been involved.
Club numbers are generally dependent on farming seasons, but operates between the end of September until the end of April.
With no competitions, Jingalup is purely about getting together to have fun.
"Come and have a hit, if you just want to come and have a drink, you can do that too," Ms Wright said.
"It's more about getting everybody together that lives around the district and everybody loves it."
The next closest tennis club is in Kojonup, where they regularly host pennant competitions, but people always turn to Jingalup for a casual hit.
"Our club seems to be the social club of the district, where we have people play at Kojonup but they'll come out to us on a Sunday for that social hit," she said.
Ms Wright said her husband, Chris Wright, grew up in Jingalup and had been involved with the club since he started at junior level.
His mother, Margaret Wright, aged 79, had also been playing since she was a junior, following in her own parents' footsteps.Margaret had the honour of cutting the 100 year celebration cake, as the longest consistent member of the tennis club.
The generations came together on the day, with children and grandchildren of the members joining them, some were too young to swing a racquet but still enjoyed playing on the playground.
Over the century, some things had never changed.
"Everybody said the humour and the funny little stories that come out of the club had stayed the same, the feel of the club still feels like it used to," Ms Wright said.
She said the shed at the court was built in 1929 and was still used today to host the afternoon tea "just like they did".
"Some of the former members said 'Oh my gosh, you're still doing the same as we did back in the day'.
"We've kept things the same because that's what makes it that little bush club.
"We don't have the flash facilities, but nobody misses that, that's actually what they like about it."
Keeping the local history intact, the Jingalup Tennis Club's clubrooms is the old Jingalup school building, renovated and restored after it was closed down in 1974.
The school building, just down the road from the tennis courts, was also used as a golf house and an electoral polling booth, before becoming rundown and unusable.
"We thought we should try and move that building and then we could restore it and use it as a clubhouse," Ms Wright said.
In 2003, the committee sent out a letter to the residents to Jingalup asking for help and the funds to move the building.
And so, the Jingalup community pulled together to bring in the money to help move it, 700 metres up the road and restore the building for club use.
