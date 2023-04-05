WORKING for the army, Dan Kierath decided to look further afield and take a chance on agriculture.
He wanted a career which exposed him to important and interesting problems - allowing him to get out from behind a desk.
Mr Kierath's childhood years were spent in Perth, but he was immediately drawn to the rural way of life when visiting a family property in the Great Southern.
After transitioning from the military Mr Kierath went on to study agricultural science at The University of WA (UWA), and is now completing a Masters, specialising in crop and livestock farming systems
His research project - funded by a WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) scholarship - is set to look into the impact of land use on soil carbon in the Wheatbelt.
"My specialisation is in cropping and livestock, and I wanted to complete research that was applicable to both," Mr Kierath said.
"This approach led me to research topics in soil.
"The opportunity to research soil carbon was appealing as it allows me to investigate the relationship with both soil productivity and carbon sequestration across various agricultural land uses in WA."
The Wheatbelt is known for its varying climate, with higher average temperatures, a decrease and higher variability of rainfall and increase in frost risk all experienced in the region over the past century.
Ever-increasing scrutiny when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions has only compounded this issue, particularly for farmers working with ruminant livestock.
"Research shows enteric fermentation of ruminant has contributed to the climate variability, but this is only one component of a livestock or mixed farmers' wider emissions profile," Mr Kierath said.
"Soil has a large capacity to store carbon, and higher carbon contents can improve the soil health and farm productivity.
"The type and depth of carbon is regional and dependent on many variables, including land use practices."
Mr Kierath's project aims to build an understanding of how different Wheatbelt agricultural practices affect soil carbon profile up to a depth of a metre.
This could improve the understanding of farmwide emissions profiles, farm management decisions and financial and climate resilience of livestock producers.
Scientific research has shown soil is the major sink of global terrestrial carbon stocks and stores more carbon than the atmosphere and plants combined, with the soil organic carbon (SOC) pool containing 200 years' worth of fossil C emissions.
It states a small change in total soil carbon would have a large impact on global carbon sequestration, and an important factor in soil productivity and improving sustainability of soil management.
In his scholarship application, Mr Kierath said traditionally research on soil carbon sequestration had focused on shallow soil horizons (0 to 30 centimetres) containing soil organic matter (SOM) concentrations.
He said the distribution of soil carbon by type and depth were important in the calculation and determination of soil carbon stock vulnerability and shallow sampling could result in underestimation of global SOM stocks.
"In an agricultural context, land use has been shown to impact the total carbon stocks, depth, concentrations and gradients of change across profile dynamics at different depths.
"With so many variables affecting a soil's carbon profile, regional sampling is required to develop a robust understanding of how changes may impact a soil's carbon sink capacity and productivity."
Mr Kierath will test soil carbon content varies at different depths of soil profile and across different agricultural systems, as well as how soil carbon stability varies by soil depth.
He understands the topic of carbon can be emotive, particularly for ruminant livestock producers.
However, regardless of personal opinion on the validity of climate change, with Rabobank and Australia's biggest four banks committing to a net zero emissions profile for the lending portfolios, it presents a business risk for producers.
"A more precise understanding of soil improvement - and sequestration opportunities associated with different land use management decisions - can support a farming enterprise to be more resilient in the face of forecast changes to the agribusiness industry and climate variability," Mr Kierath said.
"I hope to improve the understanding of the impact of farm decisions on soil carbon for producers in the Wheatbelt and as such, play a small part in a broader informed discussion."
Mr Kierath plans to collect samples from different paddocks with varying land uses including fodder shrubs, pasture, cropping, perennial grazing and salinity restoration at UWA's Ridgefield farm.
For example, fodder shrub and pasture samples could be taken from a paddock included on the university's farm based on the award winning Enrich Project developed in the Future Farm Industries CRC, where native shrub belts were planted with an annual interrow pasture.
Each land use will have soil cores taken with at least four replications and samples will be taken from at least three different depths up to 100cm.
"There is a strong possibility that the outcomes from this research work presents an opportunity for livestock producers as studies have shown shrublands can result in a deeper carbon profile compared to other land uses," Mr Kierath said.
"Furthermore - as found in the Enrich Project - the integration of perennial shrubs into a grazing system can have a range of benefits including improved feed availability during the autumn gap, lowering the water table in areas of salinity risk, provision of macro minerals and trace elements, retention of soil moisture through summer, reduced wind erosion and reduction in enteric fermentation."
Mr Kierath is grateful to have been awarded the WALRC scholarship to support his research.
He said it was a great opportunity to contribute to an industry of social importance and the mentorship was something he looked forward to.
"The best thing about what I currently do is the people I work with," Mr Kierath said.
"Whether that be academics or the producers I have met through my studies and the WALRC, I have enjoyed working with enthusiastic and motivated people trying to look at better ways of doing things."
