SUBTROPICAL grass variety Kikuyu has received praise at the 2023 Pasturama 2023, with multiple speakers sharing positive research results.
The Western Beef event was held in Manjimup recently, with a focus on WA's high and moderate rainfall livestock grazing businesses.
Kikuyu was used primarily as supplementary feed during the autumn feed gap, and allows for higher stocking rates.
In terms of soil, it reduces soil erosion, and has a high water use efficiency and is tolerant of saline soils.
In research studies, Kikuyu demonstrated higher yields of biomass and led to increased nitrogen in soil when combined with an annual legume, offering functionality as a feed solution and a way of preparing the soil for crops.
Peter Hutton, the University of WA, said in trials Kikuyu demonstrated a daily growth of up to 135 kilograms of dry matter, per hectare, each day.
In 2019, Dr Hutton was involved in a research project with Western Dairy which aimed to "push the envelope" with Kikuyu.
The research sought to explore the performance of Kikuyu when influenced by nitrogen levels, frequency of nitrogen application, surface versus pivot irrigation, water salinity, and grazing rotation versus extended rotation.
From this research, it was found that Kikuyu showed a higher yield when using a pivot irrigation system, and had 2.4 units of nitrogen applied per hectare or 1.2 units of nitrogen per day if used for grazing.
"It's a good pasture to have on the shoulders of the season, when ryegrass isn't growing well it really extends the growing season," he said.
Dr Hutton said the grass was "ideal" for animals, however needed proper management to maximise nutritional value.
While it showed good levels of crude protein, the stems can become difficult to digest and have low metabolizable energy, so leaf growth needed to be encouraged.
If Kikuyu is to be used for grazing, Dr Hutton suggested grazing at the 4-4.5 leaf stage.
It's at this stage the magnesium, calcium and sugar levels are optimal.
The older leaves begin to die at the five leaf stage and the nutrients are depleted, the plant digestibility reduces and there's a potential loss to pasture production.
Any earlier, and the magnesium, calcium and sugar levels are lowered, and nitrate and potassium levels are high, reducing digestibility.
"In the dairy farming system if your magnesium and calcium balance is upset it can lead to milk fever issues," Dr Hutton said.
Pastoral consultant Alan Peggs, Alan Peggs Rural, said Kikuyu had been a choice for his clients as it was easy to establish, and stayed green by using residual soil moisture.
The grass is tolerant of acidic soils, and the deep rooting system can access nutrients from well below the soil and bring them to the surface.
According to Mr Peggs, Kikuyu appeared to be relatively unaffected by salinity.
This showed potential as an option to reduce soil salinity, as it can utilise summer and autumn rainfall - the biggest contributor to rising saline levels in groundwater.
Mr Peggs reinforced Kikuyu as a feed for sheep, and said it was useful for weaning lambs, or "flushing" ewes before mating, and said it is a rich source of vitamin E over summer and autumn.
As a supporter of winter calving, Mr Peggs said Kikuyu can eliminate the need for hay during a winter calving season.
Growing legumes with Kikuyu was the key to success, according to Angelo Loi, senior research scientist with DPIRD."A system without legume is destined to fail," Dr Loi said.
He recommended Serradella, which has proven to be a highly successful variety of annual legume to grow in pastures, due to its ability to increase the level of nitrogen in the soil.
Using Serradella in his research, Dr Loi said it was possible to have three crop harvests in a row using a method which, by growing legume, "charges up" the amount of nitrogen in the soil.
The method looks like this: year 1 - pasture crop, year 2 - crop, year 3 - pasture, crop, years 4 and 5 - crop and year 6 - pasture crop.
According to Dr Loi, the nitrogen that Serradella brings into the soil needs to be used up.
"A gift can become a curse, the weeds will grow completely out of control," he said.
"In the first year, we're establishing the pasture, we're controlling the weeds, and getting the nitrogen in."
In the second year it's recommended to grow a crop, to use up the nitrogen.
"Otherwise you will be feeding the weeds."
Referring to DPIRD's FEED365 program, which focuses on year round sheep feeding, Dr Loi also recommended growing Tedera in Autumn for more feed coverage.
