FARMERS looking to increase their stocking rates are encouraged to consider the results of a recent research trial of two varieties of forage crops, Pallaton Raphno and DS Bennett.
Conducted by Stirling to Coast Farmers Inc., and supported with funding from Meat & Livestock Australia, the research sought to increase stocking rates and the liveweight gain of sheep or cattle through high biomass forage crops.
Pallaton Raphno is a hybrid between a kale and radish variety that has seen a successful research period and was praised at the recent Pasturama 2023 at Manjimup.
Stirling to Coast Farmers Inc chief executive officer Lizzie Von Perger (pictured) said it was a high-yielding variety that was persistent under multiple grazing events and was highly water efficient, but it is susceptible to diamond-back moth and needed diligent pest management.
Pallaton Raphno was sown over two years in an on-farm trial at South Stirling in 2021.
In the first year it was compared to a control paddock of ryegrass.
In the following year, it was compared to a control paddock of canola stubble with volunteer regrowth.
The feed test results showed that Pallaton Raphno had a higher nutritional value than the control paddocks.
In the first year, it produced a higher biomass of 3.8 tonnes per hectare compared to 3t/ha of ryegrass.
In year two, Pallaton Raphno produced 4.05t/ha compared to 2.54t/ha of canola stubble regrowth.
It had a strong ability to grow under grazing pressure and produce leaf material to support higher stocking rates.
Overall, Pallaton Raphno supported more lambs per hectare than the control paddocks did.
In the first year, it supported 31 lambs/ha while the ryegrass only supported 12 lambs/ha.
In the second year, it supported 26.8 lambs/ha compared to the canola stubble, which supported 22 lambs/ha.
The host farmer reported there was "plenty" of biomass left in the paddock after grazing, and estimated the Pallaton Raphno paddock could have "easily" supported 30 lambs/ha.It also managed to help significantly increase the weight of lambs over 22 days of grazing.
Lambs grazing the canola stubble paddock entered weighing 38.2 kilograms and left weighing 41.4kg, an increase of 3.2kg.
Meanwhile lambs grazing Pallaton Raphno came into paddock weighing 40.2kgs and left weighing 46.4kg, an increase of 6.3kg.
"The host farmer moved all of the sheep from the control paddock into the Pallaton Raphno paddock (after the initial grazing period) and this led to two thirds of the lambs being ready to be sold at the start of January, so quite a remarkable turnaround," Ms Von Perger said.
After grazing, research showed the pasture recovered quickly, going from sparse to full within eight weeks over January and February on only 19mm of rain.
The nutrient value analysis of Pallaton Raphno was comparable to canola stubble in some areas, but eclipsed it in others.
It had a higher percentage of crude protein (16.6pc), digestibility (82pc), and had a higher rate of estimated metabolisable energy - 12 megajoules/kg - compared to canola stubble which saw 7.8MJ/kg.
Ms Von Perger said while it was more expensive to grow, it was more profitable.
As of December 2021, a total cost of $517.32/ha was calculated to grow Pallaton Raphno, which included insecticides and fertilisers, and 8kg/ha of seeds which alone cost $285/ha.
But the revenue and profit from the lamb sales were a stand out, seeing a total revenue of $945.32/ha, and a profit of $428/ha.
Pallaton Raphno is ideal for sandy soil, and appears to have struggled in waterlogged or gravel soils.
Due to its up-front expense, Ms Von Perger suggested farmers may choose to avoid sowing in waterlogged or gravel areas, or to sow it in certain areas of the pasture where sheep tended to "camp".
"The host farmer said to us that in future he wants to keep going with this production system but he would split up the paddocks to maximise production and rotation," she said.
The farmer also fed Pallaton Raphno to cattle, however the cattle saw a drastic decline in daily weight gain.
This was originally thought to be an issue with cattle induction to the Raphno, and thought a more gradual introduction was needed.
A group of 250 steers dropped from a 2kg daily weight gain to a 0.08kg daily weight gain and a group of 120 heifers dropped from 2kg to 1kg of daily weight gain, even with supplements.
DS Bennett, a long season winter wheat, showed success in the research, despite the trial being affected by the cattle selection, where sex and genetics differed.
"Ideally we'd have had two identical herds on the DS Bennett and control paddocks," Ms Von Perger said.
The DS Bennett study was conducted in 2021 at Porongurup, and included 210 heifers on an 85ha DS Bennett paddock, and 35 steers on a 25ha control paddock of clover and ryegrass.
Steers were brought in with a good frame, and with the purpose of filling out to sell while the heifers were a third draft pick.
The nutritional value between the clover/ryegrass pasture was comparable to the DS Bennett, but DS Bennett was slightly higher in crude protein with 21.7pc compared to 20pc in clover/ryegrass.
The digestibility was higher too, with DS Bennett having a digestibility rate of 84.3pc compared to 71.1pc.
The estimated metabolisable energy in clover/ryegrass was 10.6MJ/kg while DS Bennett was 12.9MJ/kg.
"It's pretty reasonable to assume that similar animals would have had a similar growth rate observed, if there hadn't been such a difference between the steers and the heifers," Ms Von Perger said.
The total weight gain was calculated over 40 days of grazing.
The stocking rate for the steers in the mixed pasture was 1.4 steers/ha, while the rate for the heifers in the DS Bennett pasture was 2.5 heifers/ha.
The average weight of the steers going into the paddock was 389kg, and 463kg at the end of the 40 day period, which is a total average weight gain of 74 kg or 1.85kg per day.
The average weight of the heifers going into the paddock was 385kg, and 433kg at the end of the period, which is a total average weight gain of 48kg or 1.2kg per day.
