BULLOCK Hills Simmental's inaugural standalone bull and female sale at Boyanup last week recorded encouraging results with prices reaching a top of $19,000.
With an expanding client base and steadily increasing bull numbers annually over many years selling at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale, the Patterson family decided the time was right to host their own sale.
They presented an excellent quality catalogue of 36 majority polled rising two-year-old and yearling Black and traditional Simmental bulls and a small selection of stud and commercial females.
The AuctionsPlus interfaced sale attracted strong stud and commercial support both at the sale and online in a show of the calibre of the cattle on offer which saw 35 buyers register at the sale representing mainly the South West and South Coast regions but stretching wider to the Great Southern.
Online there were 1454 catalogue views which yielded 17 registered bidders logged into the sale along with 31 viewers from WA, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, which placed 18 online bids resulting in four bull and female lots sold online.
There was buoyant bidding throughout the sale which saw plenty of bulls sell for five figures, however it became selective at stages which opened the door for value for money buying, with only a handful of bulls overlooked at auction.
After the 40th and final lot had passed through the sale ring, the combined Nutrien Livestock and Elders South West selling teams had sold 30 of the 36 bulls (83 per cent) at auction for an overall average of $7933, two open Black Simmental cow and four month old calf units averaging $4600 and six commercial Black Simmental yearling heifers in two lines at an average of $2000.
In the breakdown, the Black Simmental bull line-up took bragging rights with 21 of 24 bulls (88pc) selling under the hammer to the sale's $19,000 top price and top average of $8619, while their traditional stablemates saw nine of 12 bulls sold at auction at an average of $6333.
Broken down even further, under the hammer all 10 rising 2yo Black Simmental bulls found new homes for a $9500 average and 11 of 14 yearling Black Simmental bulls (79pc) sold for a average of $7818, while four of six rising 2yo traditional Simmental bulls sold for an average of $5500 and five of six traditional yearling bulls were cleared at an average of $7000.
At their final Supreme sale last year, Bullock Hills sold all 18 Black Simmental bulls for a $7750 average and all six traditional Simmental bulls at an average of $7750.
Negotiations continued following the sale on the overlooked lots with a number of sales improving the sale clearance.
It didn't take long for the sale's $19,000 top price to come to fruition with sale team leader Bullock Hills Sultan S118 having no shortage of admirers when it entered the sale ring to kickstart proceedings in impressive fashion, before being knocked down to the final bid of Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs representing Paul Lee Steere, Wingalup Grazing Co, Boyup Brook.
The long, thick, soft muscled Black Simmental bull was born mid-July 2021 to Woonallee Physio and a Bonnydale Tanker L36 daughter Bullock Hills Nurse N30.
The homozygous polled bull matched his eye catching physical presence with a strong spread of Breedplan EBVs and CGEN/IGS data (Canadian EPDs) with EBVs in the top 10pc for 200-day weight (DW), rib fat, domestic maternal index (DMI) and vealer terminal index (VTI) and top 20pc for 400-DW, mature cow weight (MCW), scrotal (SC) and eye muscle area (EMA), while on the EPD front it ranked in the top 10pc for carcase weight (CW), top 20pc for calving ease (CE), weaning weight (WWT), yearling weight (YWT), stayability, docility and both API and TI indexes.
The Patterson family thought equally as high of the bull and retained semen to use in their own herd.
The Lee Steere family runs a self-replacing 300-head Angus-Simmental cross breeding herd with its latest Bullock Hills acquisition the third Black Simmental they have purchased from the stud.
Mr Lee Steere said it was the dearest bull he had ever purchased and was approached after the sale from a few interested parties with semen sales in the bull.
"I didn't think I'd get him with all the stud interest at the sale," Mr Lee Steere said.
"He had a beautiful temperament and I was happy to pay that for him.
"Very happy with the two previous bulls from Bullock Hills and the backup service from the Patterson family is excellent."
The Lee Steere family's main herd calves from March 5 with the heifers a week prior and calves weaned from December 1 and grown out until September and sold into the grassfed yearling supermarket trade aiming for a 300kg dressed weight carcase with 4mm rib fat.
Mr Lee Steere said the Black Simmental-Angus cross offers hybrid vigour and is better suited to his grass finishing program for carcase size and minimising fat penalties.
The sale's $18,000 second top price eventuated with lot five Bullock Hills Solomon S91 knocked down to the winning bid of Kevin and Janice Hard, Naracoopa Simmental stud, Denmark.
The 902kg Black Simmental bull was a mid-June 2021 born by WS Proclamation E202 and out of a LFE The Riddler 323B daughter Woonallee Dew It Right N337.
The homozygous polled bull's actual growth was matched with an excellent set of performance figures from a low birthweight bull (39kg) including EBVs in the top 10pc for CE, birthweight (BW), 400-DW, SC, EMA, DMI and VTI and top 20pc for gestation length (GL), 200-DW, rib fat and intramuscular fat (IMF) while its EPDs ranked in the top 10pc for CE, WWT, YWT, docility, CW, marbeling and both indexes and top 20pc for BW, maternal weaning weight (MWT) and fat.
Mr Hard said it's the first Black Simmental bull they've purchased from Bullock Hills and it will go straight to work with a selection of their Black Simmental females.
He said they researched the bull on AuctionsPlus and selected him after first seeing it in the flesh on sale day.
"We started the Black Simmental stud on Woonallee bloodlines and he is an outcross for us," he said.
"Structurally and its feet are very good, with length and volume.
"Low birthweight and a great growth bull and is versatile to use over heifers and cows."
The $14,000 top-priced Black Simmental yearling bull honours went to Bullock Hills Thor T44 in lot 24 which was snapped up by RJ & LG McDonald, Karridale.
The 717kg homozygous polled bull was a mid-February 2022 born son of KBHR High Road E283 and another Tanker L36 daughter Bullock Hills Pear P47.
Its actual weaning weight of 438kg was among the heaviest in the sale team and also recorded an impressive array of growth and carcase data from a low birthweight with EBVs in the top 10pc 200-DW, EMA, rib fat and both domestic and vealer indexes and top 20pc for CE, BW, 400-DW, SC and IMF, while its EPDs ranked in the top 10pc for all weight traits, docility, marbelling and both indexes and top 20pc for CE, BW and stayability.
The McDonalds also added an overlooked yearling Black Simmental Physio son following the sale.
The $11,000 top-priced honours for the traditional Simmental bulls was paid by Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah, New South Wales, who was operating on AuctionsPlus.
He took a liking to yearling bull Bullock Hills Teamster T69 in lot 21, a 644kg early March 2022-born bull by Mubarn Novak and a Bonnydale Lethal Weapon daughter Bullock Hills Rael.
The stylish homozygous polled bull was also among the heavier weaning weights in the sale along with EBVs in the top 10pc for milk and both indexes and top 20pc for 200-DW and SC coupled with top 10pc EPDs for MWT and top 20pc WWT, YWT and CW.
Also paying to $11,000 for their selections was the sale's volume buyer RH & JJ Manning, Busselton, assisted by Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll, with the account totalling four yearling Black Simmental bulls averaging $8250 and a red Simmental bull at value for $5000.
The Manning's top price was paid for a polled 730kg late January 2022 born son of KBHR High Road E283, while they also paid $10,000 for the first yearling bull into the sale ring, another High Road double polled son born mid-February 2022 and tipping the scales at 700kg.
Mr Carroll said the Mannings have been long-time buyers at Bullock Hills and select for conformation and balance.
He said the Mannings run a self-replacing Angus-Simmental cross herd which calves from March onwards with a majority of calves grown out and marketed the following September as grassfed yearlings to the supermarket trade.
Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton, representing RG & R Poole, Busselton, also paid $11,000 to acquire a 942kg, mid-June 2021 born Black Simmental bull by Proclamation E202.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper sourced four Black Simmental bulls spread evenly from the rising two-old and yearling line-ups while Tullamore Park Simmental stud, Busselton, collected two traditional Simmental yearling bulls paying to $9000 for another double polled Novak son weighing 724kg.
The two cow and calf units were the first of the females offered with the Hopkins family, Wormbete Simmental stud, Illabo, NSW, operating on AuctionsPlus collecting both lots for $5200 and $4000.
The cows were open rising polled five and six year olds, both by Tanker L36, with the Hopkins' top bid going to the younger cow out of a RC Club King 040R daughter Bullock Hills Pear M1 with a mid-November 2022-drop bull calf at foot.
And rounding out the sale was two pens of three commercial Black Simmental yearling heifers vet checked suitable to breed which were both snapped up by PH Smith, Marlo Farms Trust, Gnowangerup, for $2100 and $1900.
