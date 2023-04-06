Farm Weekly
Bullock Hills Simmental sale tops $19,000 at Boyanup

By Kane Chatfield
April 6 2023 - 3:00pm
With the $19,000 top-priced Black Simmental bull Bullock Hills Sultan S118 (PP) (by Woonallee Physio) at the inaugural Bullock Hills Simmental sale at Boyanup last week were Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper (left), Nutrien Livestock, auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham, top-priced bull sponsor Tony Murdoch, Virbac Australia Animal Health, Bullock Hills stud co-principal Brad Patterson, Woodanilling, buyer Paul Lee Steere, Wingalup Grazing Co, Boyup Brook, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and Elders Katanning and stud stock agent Russell McKay.
BULLOCK Hills Simmental's inaugural standalone bull and female sale at Boyanup last week recorded encouraging results with prices reaching a top of $19,000.

