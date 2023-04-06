Its actual weaning weight of 438kg was among the heaviest in the sale team and also recorded an impressive array of growth and carcase data from a low birthweight with EBVs in the top 10pc 200-DW, EMA, rib fat and both domestic and vealer indexes and top 20pc for CE, BW, 400-DW, SC and IMF, while its EPDs ranked in the top 10pc for all weight traits, docility, marbelling and both indexes and top 20pc for CE, BW and stayability.