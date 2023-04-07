AFGRI Equipment Australia chief executive officer Gollie Coetzee, who played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth from three to 19 John Deere dealerships throughout Western Australia in 12 years, is retiring.
Mr Coetzee, who became AFGRI's chief executive officer and operations director shortly after arriving in Western Australia from South Africa in 2012, will hand over to current commercial director and business growth collaborator of the past eight years, Wessel Oosthuizen, at the end of the month.
Affectionately known to AFGRI staff as 'GC', Mr Coetzee had been asked by chairman of AFGRI Equipment Australia, Patrick Roux, to come to Australia to reorganise and redirect its WA business in preparation for a precision ag wave of new technology that came onto the market from John Deere and other agricultural machinery manufacturers.
Mr Roux, who is also managing director of AFGRI Equipment in South Africa, had initially recruited Mr Coetzee from Deere & Co South Africa in 2007 to help him perform a similar strategic culture adjustment and realigning of long-term strategies to ensure better customer service as AFGRI prepared for the same rapid technology advances.
After working for a bank and then a petrochemical company, a change of career to marketing in 1990 had seen Mr Coetzee join Deere & Co which provided him with extensive training and the opportunity to learn all facets of the agriculture industry.
After 16 years he left with a wealth of experience and knowledge in customer relations, dealer operations, merchandising and wholesaling.Accepting the WA challenge, Mr Coetzee settled in Geraldton where he was operations manager for John Deere dealerships in Geraldton, Carnamah and at Moora, all still under the Waltons family name of the long-standing business AFGRI purchased in 2004.
"I realised if we wanted to change the culture and the way we do business, I had to make a distinct change, so I changed the name from Waltons to AFGRI Equipment in 2013," Mr Coetzee recalled on Monday.
The renamed company prospered with significant changes through 2013 and he joined the board and became operations director and chief executive officer while planning ahead for a strategic expansion with John Deere sanction.
At that stage the John Deere brand was represented in WA by a network of smaller, largely family-owned dealerships.
Franchising arrangements meant each dealership was committed to potentially considerable investment in equipment and staff training to facilitate customer take up of the new technology coming through.
The first acquisition was planned to acquire Jolly & Sons in 2015 and Mr Coetzee appointed a consultant to help with it, Wessel Oosthuizen, who joined the company that year.
The following year AFGRI acquired Greenline Ag and in 2017 the acquisition of Rattan & Slater added three more branches to AFGRI's dealer network.
The final acquisition in 2021 of Ag Implements' six John Deere outlets took AFGRI's branches to 19.
Also, in 2019 under Mr Coetzee's stewardship, AFGRI was appointed authorised dealer of John Deere Construction & Forestry Equipment in WA, expanding its market footprint beyond agriculture.
Economies of scale enabled AFGRI to expand its precision ag leadership and accept new challenges and opportunities.
One which Mr Coetzee is particularly proud of is training of apprentice technicians at the AFGRI Academy in conjunction with Moora TAFE.
"The growth of AFGRI has enabled us as a business to establish and invest in the AFGRI Academy, which provides the opportunity to more than 50 students every year to commence a career in agriculture," he said.
"Labour in rural towns is a problem so we went to all the TAFEs and asked who would be prepared to work with us to develop a skill set that we could use into the future.
"Moora TAFE agreed with our vision and partnership.
"It has been very successful and I don't think anybody early on realised how big it would become."
Engaging with key partner John Deere, AFGRI has received many awards in Mr Coetzee's time, including the Leadership Club award and being awarded Platinum status from John Deere Finance.
Part of his strategic focus has been a strong belief in nurturing close relationships with customers, seeking new investment opportunities and supporting local communities.
Mr Coetzee is proud of his achievements but generously attributes much of the success of AFGRI's expansion in WA to staff and a customer base at the forefront of technology.
"Without good staff and customers you do not have much of a business," he said.
"My role was to have the vision and to pull a team together to do the job.
"Mr Coetzee expected the transition to Mr Oosthuizen as chief executive officer to be "seamless".
"We are totally aligned, the staff know him, there is no great change," he said.
AFGRI has thanked Mr Coetzee "for his enormous contributions" to the business and wished him well for his retirement.
