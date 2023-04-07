Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

AFGRI Equipment's chief Gollie Coetzee to retire

By Mal Gill
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:52pm, first published April 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After leading AFGRI Equipment Australia through a growth phase which saw its John Deere dealerships increase from three to now number 19, its chief executive officer and operations director Gollie Coetzee is retiring at the end of the month, bringing a 33 year career in the agricultural machinery industry to a close. He has bought a caravan and is planning to do the lap of Australia.
After leading AFGRI Equipment Australia through a growth phase which saw its John Deere dealerships increase from three to now number 19, its chief executive officer and operations director Gollie Coetzee is retiring at the end of the month, bringing a 33 year career in the agricultural machinery industry to a close. He has bought a caravan and is planning to do the lap of Australia.

AFGRI Equipment Australia chief executive officer Gollie Coetzee, who played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth from three to 19 John Deere dealerships throughout Western Australia in 12 years, is retiring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.