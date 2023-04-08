MCINTOSH & Son, Katanning, is New Holland's 2023 Dealer of the Year for Australia and New Zealand.
With McIntosh & Son chief executive officer David Capper and dealer principal southern group, Devon Gilmour, attending to accept it, the prestigious award was presented in Auckland, New Zealand, at the New Holland ANZ Dealer Conference at the end of March.
Other Australasian awards presented were the CNH Industrial (New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial) Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 - Multi-outlet which went to AEH Group in New South Wales and CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 - Single/Dual Branches which went to Geronimo Farm Equipment Walgett, NSW.
Bruce Healy, general manager of New Holland Australia and New Zealand, congratulated the recipients of the awards, commending them on their ongoing commitment to high standards of service and performance.
"Through these annual awards, we recognise the outstanding efforts of our dealers across several criteria of excellence throughout 2022, including operations, market share, customer focus, parts and service and use best-in-class business practices," Mr Healy said.
"Each dealer group recognised through these awards has demonstrated excellence in service, collaboration, and commitment - particularly to upholding the values and standards New Holland has become known for."
The awards program celebrates excellence in performance and service across a network of more than 100 dealership locations in Australia and New Zealand.
Winners received trophies in recognition of their win, as well as a cash prize to reinvest in customer service and experience within the dealership group.
Several New Holland dealer anniversaries, with 10 to 75 years of service across the dealer network, were also recognised.
"We are very pleased to see the strength of our network continue to grow and are committed to supporting our dealers to continue delivering the best in the market," Mr Healy said.
"Australian farmers truly are in the most capable hands, as demonstrated by the deep roots held by our dealers in their respective communities.
"Congratulations to all our winners, long-term dealers and entire network - New Holland thanks you for your dedication and ongoing representation of our brand.
A proud Mr Gilmour said the award was probably a first for McIntosh & Son and came as something of a surprise.
"There was certainly an element of surprise when the final award for the evening was announced," he said.
"Most years, the Dealer of the Year award seems to have a focus on market share results from small tractor dealers on the east coast.
"In my 18 years with McIntosh & Son, I don't think we have ever taken this award home to any of our branches.
"This award reflects, as I said accepting it, the hard work of our staff and the management team.
"I am extremely grateful for their continued efforts to provide the best possible experience for our customers.
"Our relationship with New Holland continues to strengthen and this award only highlights the effort and dedication the Katanning branch has for the New Holland brand."
Mr Capper was equally proud.
"The Katanning redevelopment (completed in 2019) was not about the state-of-the-art showroom and facility, it was about a commitment to providing the best working environment for our team and best parts and service capacities for our customers," Mr Capper said.
"Devon and his team have done an immense job in bringing that commitment to life and this award is a reflection of that and is well-deserved
"It's great to receive recognition from New Holland - who we're proud to represent in our regions - and we look forward to further strengthening the brand across the State."
