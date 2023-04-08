Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

McIntosh & Son, Katanning, wins major New Holland award

April 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners, some of McIntosh & Sons Katanning staff whose commitment and dedication helped win the New Holland 2023 Dealer of the Year award for Australia and New Zealand
Winners, some of McIntosh & Sons Katanning staff whose commitment and dedication helped win the New Holland 2023 Dealer of the Year award for Australia and New Zealand

MCINTOSH & Son, Katanning, is New Holland's 2023 Dealer of the Year for Australia and New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.