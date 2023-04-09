Farm Weekly
John Deere tractors top at Lumeah sale for $75,500

By Mal Gill
April 9 2023 - 2:00pm
This John Deere 9300 was the top item of the Lumeah clearing sale on behalf of Slab Hut Grazing. It sold to a New South Wales buyer for $75,500. The same buyer also bought a smaller tractor for $55,000.
TWO John Deere tractors, a big four-wheel-drive 9300 and a smaller 7810 four-wheel-drive are likely heading to New South Wales after a clearing sale at Lumeah, south of Kojonup, last Friday.

