A BULLSBROOK stockfeed mill has received a critical $750,000 boost to purchase new equipment and ensure higher levels of efficiency.
The facility was given the greenlight of approval last year, and is a project of NewCo Mills set to shore up supply to stockfeed manufacturer Thompson & Redwood and Westpork.
It was one of 10 recipients sharing in $6.3 million of the WA Government's value-add investment grants.
NewCo Mills is operating 24 hours, seven days a week, but can't keep up with demand for its premium stockfeed.
Thompson & Redwood general manager Stephen Lamond said the Bullsbrook mill would quadruple production capacity in the short-term with additional potential growth in the long-term.
"We reached full capacity four or five years ago and have been missing out on a lot of work," Mr Lamond said.
"There's a lot of pressure on our type of stockfeed - not so much the ruminant side - but on the monogastric side.
"This (new mill) would allow us to meet market demand we are unable to access at the moment."
Farm Weekly reported last month that the facility would create 43 jobs with 24 existing employees and 19 new roles, while injecting $7.4m into the WA economy every year.
It was anticipated to produce about 215,000 tonnes of feed each year, sourcing grains, pulses and oilseeds from WA growers.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the value-add investment grant had funded projects from the Kimberley through to the South West regions.
"There have been several supply chain disruptions in recent times, whether that is through COVID impacting shipping or flooding impacting rail lines or truck movements," Ms Jarvis said.
"We are vulnerable from a food security point of view.
"It is very important that as WA grows we become more efficient in food and beverage production."
Others to benefit include:
Good Drinks Australia - installation of two additional fermentation tanks to expand production capacity.
Stella Bella Wines - plant and equipment upgrade to increase production capacity for small batch premium wines.
Dardanup Butchering Unit Trust - site preparation and processing machinery installation for a new pork floor.
DCB Australia - upgrade solar power system and technologies to amalgamate two smallgoods factory locations.
Milne Agrigroup - created dedicated production areas and lines for poultry and port processing.
Magnum Essence - enlarge storage and packing rooms, install new equipment and solar panels to expand food ingredient supplies and range.
Homestyle Vegetable Processors - implement an automated processing line to increase processing output.
The British Sausage, Ham and Bacon Company - install a new production facility to expand small goods output and;
D. Trandos & Sons - install capital equipment to convert crop waste into a high value, high quality cattle feed.
This program is delivering results, with round one recipients investing $142m in the sector, creating an estimated 600 new jobs since 2021.
Independent modelling shows this investment produced an additional $692m in revenue for recipients, generating direct benefits to the WA economy.
The program's feasibility funding stream is open for applications, with grants of between $30,000 and $200,000 to lay the groundwork for business expansion, diversification and growth.
Feasibility grants can be used for technical consultants, accounting, legal and other professional services, architects, planners, designers, valuers and property services or market analyst reports, as well as facilitating regulatory approvals and licences.
Feasibility stream applications can be made at any time until June 30, 2024.
For a list of capital investment grant recipients and more information on value add investment grants go to agric.wa.gov.au/VAIG
