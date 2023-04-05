Farm Weekly
DPIRD reminds grain growers to be biosecurity aware

April 5 2023 - 4:30pm
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Developments grains biosecurity officer Jeff Russell is asking graingrowers to see where they can improve their farm biosecurity practices.
GRAINGROWERS are reminded to protect their properties by asking visitors to take simple steps to reduce the risk of introducing any new pests and diseases.

