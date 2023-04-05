FARMANCO Management Consultants and the FLINTpro team have joined forces to further commercial opportunities in the natural capital and carbon reporting space.
The partnership aims to address the growing need for technological advancements in measuring and managing carbon on farms.
Farmanco chief executive officer Keith Symondson said farmers were at the heart of every aspect of the consultancy's approach to developing tools and information for natural capital management, and he was excited to now be working with the FLINTpro team.
"This is a rapidly evolving area, and we believe that it's vitally important for growers to be provided with the most up-to-date and accurate information to help them make the best decisions for their businesses," Mr Symondson said.
"The FLINTpro team shares our view on this, with both companies understanding the importance of involving growers in the development of the tools and software products."
Mr Symondson saw their services as complementary to FLINTpro, as Farmanco's current focus was auditing greenhouse gas emissions at individual farm enterprise level, and soon at paddock level.
They are also benchmarking those emissions to show individual farm clients where they sit within their peer groups.
FLINTpro solutions is focused on the management of emissions through the processing of large datasets and creating simulations, which will work hand-in-hand with Farmanco's work.
"We are both moving further along the journey toward the identification of nature-based risk analysis, both in terms of consultancy services and software solutions," Mr Symondson said.
"This is such a fast-moving field that both Farmanco and FLINTpro see it as important to build up our partnerships within the industry - as no single company has all the answers."
FLINTpro chief executive officer Dr Rob Waterworth said demand for reliable carbon measurement was on the rise from industry, as simple spreadsheets and web-interfaces were no longer going to meet the needs of farmers.
