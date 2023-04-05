Farm Weekly
Home/News

FARMANCO and FLINTpro have joined forces to help farmers with carbon management

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmanco CEO Keith Symondson and FLINTpro CEO Rob Waterworth seal the deal.
Farmanco CEO Keith Symondson and FLINTpro CEO Rob Waterworth seal the deal.

FARMANCO Management Consultants and the FLINTpro team have joined forces to further commercial opportunities in the natural capital and carbon reporting space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.