TALKING to Megan Henry is like reconnecting with a long-lost friend.
The conversation is easy, with her bubbly, outgoing personality ensuring a continual flow of dialogue.
And her genuine interest in and empathy for other people is undoubtedly one of the keys to her successful gig as a regional tennis coach.
Having grown up in the Great Southern, Ms Henry has walked in the shoes of the people she is coaching and is acutely aware of what benefits her role can deliver.
She was born in Albany but later moved to Wagin, where as a junior she showed signs of being a very talented tennis player.
She was offered a scholarship in Perth to further her tennis career, but turned down the opportunity knowing it would have meant uprooting her life and that of her family to move.
"I was offered some great opportunities as a teenager to continue playing tennis, but I chose not to take them and instead got married and had children young," Ms Henry said.
"It was a real sliding doors moment, but I'm glad I didn't take them because otherwise I don't think I would have become a tennis coach."
One thing always stuck with her - when she was 10-years-old she met tennis coach Alison Kirk.
This left a lasting impression on her that, in fact, women could coach tennis, a realisation that she had not been previously aware of.
So as a 23-year-old, with three-year-old and one-year-old sons, Ms Henry's determined spirit shone through and she "hard slogged" for nine months back and forward to Perth to gain her Tennis Australia-endorsed coaching accreditation.
"I had a real 'oh my goodness' moment where it dawned on me that as I was based rurally, I had to become a coach," she said.
"I believe everything happens for a reason, if it is meant for you, it will not go by you and although it was hard work, juggling the kids and other jobs, there was a lifelong passion in me to share the joy of tennis and programs with clubs and people in regional WA.
"It really strengthened my resilience and I was proud that I completed the accreditation."
This year will mark 20 years of coaching for Ms Henry, which she has done while also juggling a day job.
As a rural tennis coach, she jokes that Wagin is "where I have a bed", as she basically lives out of her car.
She said Wagin was the perfect location in which to base herself, as it is centrally located with most towns within a three-hours' drive.
Each weekend, after coaching and playing on the nearby grass tennis courts at Dumbleyung, Ms Henry packs her car for the week ahead.
"I travel lots of kilometres, but I enjoy it because this gives me time to think and plan my schedule," she said.
"The opportunity to visit these amazing clubs is what motivates me, I'm a rural chick and have always had to travel, it's no different to what I've done my entire life.
"I am very heart-centred and dedicated to rural WA, so if I have to do a six or seven-hour round trip so a town can experience a community connection, then I'll do it - I feel driving is my superpower."
She works with grassroots newcomers right through to advanced juniors and adults, of all abilities, and said she feels blessed.
Ms Henry also provides Upper Great Southern Development squad training for advanced players, which helps to link talented juniors to metropolitan tennis pathways.
"It helps provide rurally-based kids with similar opportunities that metro kids already have access to," she said.
Ms Henry is backed by and has the full support of Tennis West and Tennis Australia, and was understandably thrilled to be appointed as a Tennis West regional tennis development officer earlier this month.
This part-time role will formalise much of what she has already been doing, and will include promoting rural tennis and the tennis development pathways, in particular coach development, coach education, developing clubs and junior development for all levels of tennis in rural WA.
It has also enabled her to resign from her other "day job" and live what she loves even more.
Tennis West head of tennis - south, Michelle Magdy, said Ms Henry was pivotal to the consistency, sustainability and growth of tennis in the regions.
"With her drive and passion for not just tennis but sport in general, and her ambition to get as many people on courts as possible, the impact she has made in the Wheatbelt and beyond is phenomenal," Ms Magdy said.
"Her approach to clubs isn't just coaching based, she is helpful to committees across the spectrum of all club operations."
Ms Magby said breaking down barriers to coaching courses for people within the region, to support existing coaches and ensure regions could become more sustainable, was a priority that Ms Henry would assist in tackling in her new position.
Prior to this new role she couldn't have been busier with her coaching, and despite the long days and hours of driving, Ms Henry has always been motivated by the thought of reaching as many people as possible.
"I visit any club or school that reaches out to deliver some fun and vibrancy into small communities, tennis clubs with tennis programs that are the same as those offered in the metropolitan area," she said.
Ms Henry said bookings for her tennis coaching in the wake of the pandemic had exploded because, as an outdoor sport with limited person-to-person contact, tennis was one of the only sports that remained open when others were stopped due to restrictions.
"I was able to continue my coaching and there was an absolute explosion in participation rates because everyone was remaining in their community and no one was travelling," she said.
"Membership and participation at rural tennis clubs increased and, in turn, clubs wanted to invest back into themselves by delivering additional programs."
Ms Henry has been working with 16 clubs throughout the Upper Great Southern, Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Lower Great Southern, which she said was a great privilege.
"It is a beautiful thing, I meet the most wonderful people and get to leave a club feeling that feels supported and sustainable, with the possibility of delivering the program themselves," she said.
"Tennis coaching just feels like the path I was meant to take."
Ms Henry credits her parents for instilling a strong work ethic and "can-do" attitude in her from a young age.
She was from a sporty family, with her mum a "beautiful tennis player" who inspired her to pick up a racket, and her dad a successful trainer of trotting horses.
"My parents were very disciplined and I took on their values, they made me who I am," she said.
"It helped me as a junior tennis player because my mornings involved going for a run, hitting 200 balls and swimming laps, all before school and again after school - you don't lose that discipline - that training set me up for life as a coach."
The drive Ms Henry has for coaching has seen her travel thousands of kilometres each year to deliver as many programs as physically possible.
She wishes she could somehow multiply herself, such is the demand for the delivery of the Tennis in Schools program, which she could fill her week doing.
But after 20 years of coaching she likes to find a balance between the programs and loves delivering fun and inclusive cardio tennis classes and seeing grassroot beginner adults advance and love tennis.
Ms Henry has helped to implement Sunsmart Ladies Days in Wyalkatchem, Wickepin and Tenterden, which she said had reinjected a vibrancy into those communities.
"These small communities would reach out to engage me as a coach to help deliver a program that is fun and inclusive with great food and community connection,'' she said.
"Each event has 50 or 60 ladies participate, which is fantastic for the growth of participation.
"Tennis clubs are so important to rural communities, they can be like a home for people.
"It's more than tennis - as someone who is country born and raised - tennis clubs are meeting places, where friendships are formed and bonds are made - it's very holistic."
Ms Henry said the sport also had the most beautiful culture, which was something that had resonated with her from when she first picked up a racket as an eight-year-old.
"There is zero tolerance for any unsportsmanlike behaviour and Tennis Australia wants the sport to be inclusive for everyone, and people see that, and they love that and feel welcome," she said.
Ms Henry said including herself, there were four Tennis Australia accredited coaches in the Upper Great Southern - two are active, another a full-time farmer and another also worked.
All coaches did their best to increase participation but not all could be on the road like her.
"That is why I have always worked part-time, to allow me to be on the road to coach and provide opportunities for tennis clubs that otherwise wouldn't have access to coaching," she said.
"But I also encourage volunteers at clubs to explore the opportunity to become coaches and talk to them about how they can upskill, linking them to Tennis West and Tennis Australia, because in the end it can really strengthen their club and community.
"Sustainability is always in the back of my mind."
Earlier this month Ms Henry also learnt she had been a successful applicant for the President Women in Tennis Scholarship/Coach Connect talent development program, which will be held over three days in Canberra in April and will allow her to further hone her skills.
Ms Henry said another one of her major motivations was providing young people, particularly young girls, with a role-model as coach Kirk was to her some 30 years ago.
"If people see someone drive out and deliver coaching to them, I believe if you can see it you can be it, and it is a big driving force for me that I can show juniors that tennis coaching is a real and rewarding career pathway," she said.
Reflecting on how things turned out, Ms Henry said she was grateful to be a coach, because if she had pursued being a player she believes it would have been quite a lonely, solitary existence, rather than the giving and sharing of herself that she gets to experience.
"I tell my mum that this pathway was meant to be, because being a rural female tennis coach is beautiful for me to inspire young girls and show them that playing and coaching are both opportunities available to them," she said.
Of course, not one to sit idle, Ms Henry has also written her memoir, penned while she was also working, coaching and raising her sons.
"I have always loved the written word, and I knew I had a book in me and it was a goal I had, so I just had to do it, no excuses," she said.
"I would set the alarm to get up at 10pm and would write until 2am while the kids were asleep, because it was quiet and it was my time."
After plenty of rejection letters, all of which she framed on her office wall to use as motivation, Ms Henry's memoir, "Always on my Mind", was published in 2015.
"It was hard work, but I had to challenge myself," she said.
"I believe that you need to have goals in life and that women need to support women and that crosses over to sport too.
"When I deliver my program I want to give people a place to feel welcome in, that is fun, with great music and a good vibe and that people leave feeling seen and included."
Having endured a couple of 40 degree days and delivering cardio tennis programs in Kulin, Dudinin and Kendenup, along with a tennis-in-school program in Narrogin, Ms Henry was having a "rest, recoup, ice the body day" when she talked to Ripe.
Despite her go-getter mentality, she is very mindful of finding a healthy life balance and conscious of the risk of burning out.
"When I was younger, I thought I would burn like a meteor, but eventually meteors burn out," she said.
This became even more pertinent five years ago, when she was unwell and was diagnosed with two rare aneurysms and complex venous malformations that required her to travel to Sydney for treatment.
In typical style, she has taken up another coaching gig in recent years and has turned to golf, another sport she is passionate about.
Ms Henry is a member of the Dumbleyung, Wagin and Harrismith golf clubs, and while she loves to have a hit herself, she has resigned herself to the fact that she'll often have to slip into coaching mode.
"Country towns tend to go with the seasons and play tennis over summer and golf in winter, so about three years ago I completed my coaching qualifications through Golf Australia because I love both sports and thought I could help make golf more accessible in regional WA," she said.
"So now I find my calendar looking like this - I am fully booked in terms two and three to deliver golf programs and for rural tennis in terms one and four," she said.
Sometimes the local golf course can be 20km out of town on a dirt road, which can be a barrier to people actually getting out and giving it a go.
The golf programs - Get Into Golf for adults and My Golf for children - are held on the local school oval and Ms Henry said it gave them a driving range experience that is readily available to people in the city.
She supplies everything, right down to the felt mats that the participants tee off from.
Like tennis, Ms Henry has a real passion for golf, as it is a very inclusive sport and teaches great life skills.
"I often find that kids who maybe aren't particularly sporty are very talented at golf, because they listen to instructions and are able to execute them," she said.
The program is also very good in that it develops people both as individuals and also working in a team.
Ms Henry said she was moonlighting between both sports, because she wanted to give rural people the same opportunities as those living in the city.
"For a lot of the rural kids across the Wheatbelt and Great Southern that have participated in the four-week golf program, it's been the first time they've ever picked up a golf club, otherwise they may not have got the chance," she said.
It is that motivation to give people living regionally as many opportunities as possible that is sure to see Ms Henry continue well beyond the 20 years she has already clocked up.
"I have made a lifelong agreement with myself that I will help others to develop their skills," she said.
