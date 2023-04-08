Farm Weekly
Home/News

UWA installed a Sensoil Vadose-zone Monitoring System to improve management of crop, carbon and water.

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VMS installation at UWA Farm Ridgefield as B&T drillers line up the rig.
The VMS installation at UWA Farm Ridgefield as B&T drillers line up the rig.

AFTER almost three years of planning and preparation, a state-of-the-art, real-time soil sensing device has been installed in a cropping field at The University of WA Farm Ridgefield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.