AFTER almost three years of planning and preparation, a state-of-the-art, real-time soil sensing device has been installed in a cropping field at The University of WA Farm Ridgefield.
The installation of Sensoil's Vadose-zone Monitoring System (VMS) will allow researchers to observe stocks and flows of carbon, water, energy and mass across the vertical span from plant canopies to bedrock, known as the critical zone.
School of Engineering associate professor Sally Thompson, who co-leads the Water for Food Production research theme at UWA's Institute of Agriculture, said the VMS would help confirm and improve agricultural management for carbon, water and cropping outcomes.
"The cereal-pulse-oilseed-pasture rotations at UWA Farm Ridgefield capture a representative and responsible Australian agricultural practice," professor Thompson said.
"Our UWA research team can apply what we learn here to many other sites.
"We can also link into longer-term fundamental questions about landscape evolution and how the soils, water and ecology of the grainbelt work together."
The VMS real-time soil sensing technology is based on more than 15 years of research led by Sensoil co-founder, professor Ofer Dahan, who travelled from Israel to assist with the installation.
He said UWA was making a huge investment in understanding the link between land use and sustainability of groundwater resources in the Wheatbelt.
"Data obtained by Sensoil's VMS technology may shed light on the quality and quantity of groundwater recharge and give a hint to the long-term impact of land-use and climate changes on water resources availability," professor Dahan said.
After almost three years of planning and preparation, it took two days, nine people, and a powerful mobile drilling rig to install the device.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
