WHEN it comes to securing and retaining a GP, Bruce Rock has fared relatively well over the past few decades.
In the past 40 years, the Wheatbelt town has had just two local doctors, who have each serviced the local community of about 1000 people for 20 years.
When the most recent one left Bruce Rock last year, the town was able to secure a replacement, who has since settled into local life with his young family.
As Shire of Bruce Rock president Stephen Strange knows, it is an essential service to which rural people need access.
So it is not surprising that the local council has been willing supporters of the Rural Immersion Program, welcoming many post-graduate medical students into the community over the years.
Mr Strange and wife Karen, with many other families, have billeted lots of students in their own home at their family farm, including two more this year.
They relish the opportunity to showcase their community and way of life, eager to give the students an insight into rural WA during the four-day program.
While Bruce Rock is a relatively short 243 kilometre drive from Perth, Mr Strange does not necessarily expect many of the medical students to return once qualified.
"A lot of them are looking at working as specialists rather than GPs and so naturally will look to bigger regional centres, such as Northam, should they decide to work rurally," Mr Strange said.
He believes it is imperative the students to get a taste of life in rural WA to prepare them for working life.
"At the least they take a bit of Bruce Rock with them and they know where it is, so if they do treat a local in Perth in the coming years, it is so reassuring for the patient that their doctor knows where they come from," he said.
Earlier this month, 18 Notre Dame post-graduate medical students travelled to the town for the compulsory program and had a jam-packed schedule.
They were shown the community facilities and aspects of the local industries of agriculture and manufacturing.
"They were given a tour of Bruce Rock Engineering, a local business which employs more than 100 people and is the number one manufacturer of semi-trailers in WA," he said.
They also got a taste of local agriculture with a visit to a farm and the wheat bin, saw the recreation centre, pool, sub-division, health services and Men's Shed and participated in a cultural engagement session.
Mr Strange said it was all aimed at giving the students an insight into how the community operates.
"They learn about the town's social structure, the sporting bodies, the importance of volunteering in organisations such as St John Ambulance and bush fire brigades," he said.
Mr Strange met with all the students, conducting a wide-ranging question and answer session where no topic was off-limits, as well as talking about the challenges the shire has in providing services and how the role of the local government functions differently to those in the metropolitan area.
For example, after the local supermarket burnt down in 2020, the shire set up a temporary store in the town hall and arranged for emergency food supplies to get to residents at a time when COVID-19 restrictions were in place.
Mr Strange said with the support of ratepayers, the local government had taken the lead in replacing the business and restoring the service to the town, with construction of a new premises underway that the shire would lease out once completed later this year.
"A lot of students didn't understand why the shire was building the supermarket and not a grocery chain store," he said.
Mr Strange said this led into discussion about the shire being involved in recruiting and retaining its GPs.
The local medical centre is owned by the shire, which built it and employs the managerial staff under the local government banner, and in turn the GP pays a management fee and is able to focus on delivering their service to the town.
They tackled it this way because most often the doctors that filled the role were from overseas and did not necessarily have the organisational skills and contacts to staff and manage a practice.
"This model allows the doctor to concentrate on being a GP and their roles and responsibilities are clear because we take care of employing the supporting staff," Mr Strange said.
Another visit included in the timetable was to the Bruce Rock District High School, where the 18 medical students were able to get an insight into a project very dear to Ms Strange's heart.
She and fellow project director Janine Dayman co-founded the not-for-profit Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring (WBYM) association in 2019 after a decade of developing and running a successful mentoring program at the school.
Their vision was to provide a program to inspire and empower young people in the Wheatbelt and beyond by igniting their passion to be life-long learners, growing their aspirations, achieving their goals and bing the best they can be.
It has expanded into a new school each year, with 130 students having access to 95 volunteering mentors in 2022 at four district high schools - Bruce Rock, Quairading, Carnamah and Dowerin.
This year Brookton District High School joined as the fifth school, which means another 60 mentors will need to be recruited - 22 to account for them and a further 38 for the overall student growth within the existing schools.
Ms Strange said he simple program had the minimum requirement for mentors to send one email per week to their assigned student.
Many of the mentors were university students, who could use their involvement as a way of filling volunteer or social justice service hours, and of those involved, many were medical students.
The medical students assigned to Bruce Rock shire met with 32 school students from years 7-10, who are involved with the program, as well as students from other schools, as part of the 'My Journey - Your Future' program.
"For some of the local students their aspirations may feel inadequate in comparison to people studying medicine, but they have the opportunity to hear about the uni student's lives, how and where they grew up, what they did and were involved in to further their education and their stories are so inspirational for our young students," Ms Strange said.
She said the mentors got an insight into rural life through their contact with the young students and it had encouraged some of them to seek employment in a regional area.
"Such is the case with the immersion program, even if they do not end up working regionally, it gives the mentors an opportunity to learn about life in country WA and have empathy when treating a rural patient," she said.
More information:
Shire of Bruce Rock: brucerock.wa.gov.au
Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring: wbym.com.au
