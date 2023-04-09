Farm Weekly

Bruce Rock families host medical students to help boost rural GP numbers

By Linda Sharman
April 9 2023 - 7:30pm
WHEN it comes to securing and retaining a GP, Bruce Rock has fared relatively well over the past few decades.

