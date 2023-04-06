Western Australia saw the end of March and start of April with a strong amount of rainfall, with many regions in the Goldfields and Wheatbelt seeing rain continue over the week.
In the week between March 30 and April 5, Meekatharra, Wiluna, and Newman received the most amount of rain in the State, between 100-150mm of rainfall.
This was in line with the forecasted rainfall likely to cause flooding in the State's North.
For the Wheatbelt, most of the region saw between 25-50mm with some pockets getting heavier rainfall between 50-100mm.
Once again the Southwest region missed out on most of the rainfall, only receiving between 1-10mm, with a little more in Albany at 10-15mm.
Despite this wet start, the Bureau of Meteorology continue to predict a below average rainfall total for April.
On March 25-26, Dowerin local Sarah Tiller said the town received 60mm in two days, but during the week, they had only recorded 6mm.
Ms Tiller's husband Thomas works on a mixed cropping and livestock enterprise (canola, barley, oats and pasture) and said they plan to start seeding after Easter.
"There's good moisture in the soil," she said.
Ms Tiller said her family in Tenterden had only received 23mm on their farm since the start of the year.
"They usually start seeding in the last week of April, but if they can't get some good rain before then, they'll be holding off until May."
Forecasted rainfall between April 6 and April 10
Thursday, April 6 - No rainfall across the state, the Southeast coastal regions of the State may expect less than 5mm by the end of the day.
Friday, April 7 - Between 1-10mm appearing across the State, with most of the rain expected to be felt in the Wheatbelt and the Northern parts of the Great Southern.
Saturday, April 8 - Stronger rains, up to 15mm of rain appearing across the Wheatbelt, Goldfields, Great Southern and for the Southeast coastal regions. No rain expected for the South West or Gascoyne.
Sunday, April 9 - Rain clearing across the State, with possible light showers bringing only a few mils to the Southeast coast.
Monday, April 10 - Light rainfall for Perth Metropolitan as well as the South West, and in towns North of Laverton and South of Wiluna, of less than 5mm.
Wind forecasted between April 8 and April 16
Light winds are expected in the State's agricultural corridor over the next week, of between 10-15 knots (20-25km/h).
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Metereology (BOM) said the wind would change direction at the start of next week.
"From Saturday onward there'll be a generally light Southeasterly coming through the latter half of the weekend."
On Monday, the winds will become Northeasterly through the morning before becoming Westerly in the evening.
"On Monday there'll be a cold front coming in, changing the wind direction and bringing a small amount of rainfall," a spokesperson said.
From Monday onward the wind will be a steady Westerly reaching 10-15 knots (20-25km/h), with the potential to be windier in areas with cold fronts.
Evapotranspiration for March was low across the state, with less than 40mm of moisture loss.
