April rainfall puts moisture into Wheatbelt soils

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:40pm
Clancy Tiller, aged 17-months old from Dowerin, enjoying the break of the season rainfall on March 25
Clancy Tiller, aged 17-months old from Dowerin, enjoying the break of the season rainfall on March 25

Western Australia saw the end of March and start of April with a strong amount of rainfall, with many regions in the Goldfields and Wheatbelt seeing rain continue over the week.

