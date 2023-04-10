The Department of Fire and Emergency Services have issued the following alerts:
SMOKE ALERT - EATON, SHIRE OF DARDANUP
DFES has issued a smoke alert for parts of Eaton, in the Shire of Dardanup.
A bushfire burning in the area is causing smoke to travel along Eaton Drive, affecting people near Leicester Reserve.
DFES advises to turn on your car headlights and drive slowly through areas with low visibility, and to take caution if you suffer from a respiratory condition.
BUSHFIRE ALL CLEAR - MUNDABULLANGANA, PORT HEDLAND
DFES has advised a bushfire which was affecting people in the town of Mundabullangana in the town of Port Hedland has been downgraded to an all clear.
The bushfire is no longer impacting the community in the area.
BUSHFIRE ADVICE - COWARAMUP, SHIRE OF AUGUSTA MARGARET RIVER
A bushfire advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Boundary Road, Worgan Road, Treeton Road North and Bussell Highway in parts of Cowaramup in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
The bushfire is contained and controlled, and there is no threat to lives or homes, however DFES advises to stay alert, and drive carefully if going through the area in case the situation changes.
There is a lot of smoke visible in the area.
