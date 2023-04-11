Farm Weekly
Narembeen runner Ashleigh Hunter ready for London Marathon in support of sick child

Perri Polson
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 7:30pm
Bridie and her daughter Mia, now aged two, in the UK. Picture supplied.
A Narembeen woman will make her way to the United Kingdom to compete in the London Marathon, to fundraise in support of a friend's sick child.

