DPIRD entomologist Svetlana Micic said after recent rain, this is the perfect time to bait for snails

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 11 2023 - 2:00pm
AFTER recent rainfall events across the State, snails are actively moving and feeding - and are predicted to be laying eggs by mid-April.

