The popularity of barrel racing is increasing, as evidenced by the success of an event at Wandering last year.
And the good news is Apex Barrel Racing will return to the town on Saturday, April 22.
Veronica Estermann from Apex Barrel Racing said with 99 competitors and $1400 raised for Beyond Blue, last year's event was the biggest jackpot WA had ever seen.
"We definitely weren't expecting the turn out, we weren't sure what to expect at all," Ms Estermann said.
This year, with her sister Stef Clinch, they are aiming to make the event bigger and grow the sport with six events.
The first event to kick off the season in just over a week, will be a good opportunity for everyone to get involved and give it a go.
The plan is to raise money for a different charity at each event, with proceeds from the upcoming show going to breast cancer research.
"We're also encouraging the competitors to share their ideas for charities, or if they had any charities that were close to them," Ms Estermann said.
The theme will be the 1990s and everyone is encouraged to wear pink to support the charity.
She said dressing up was all part of the fun.
"Some people went all out, last year one lady had one of those inflatable cow costumes...I have no idea how she got her horse around those barrels."
Following the success of the previous year, the sisters are excited to run the event again.
"We're a two-woman show, we're so lucky and grateful to have the help from friends and family but other than that it's just us running it," Ms Estermann said.
"But we've done it already and we know what to expect, we just want to level up, push boundaries and make it big."
The level of experience from the competitors varies from beginners, all the way to hardcore competitors who are found at every rodeo.
"You've got the open competitors pushing the envelope and going for the fastest time, they're chasing that buckle," she said.
"And then you've got people who have never competed before.
"But everyone is super friendly and it's a really supportive environment - if you've got a shy horse at the gate, there's always someone to walk you in."
Ms Estermann said the sport was great to learn for women and increasing in popularity, with more "newbies" having a go.
"You're in control over this 500-800 kilogram animal, at full speed - it's not the easiest sport.
"The girls are just phenomenal, they're amazing jockeys, they look amazing in the way they dress - they look a million bucks - and they just go out there and work their butts off."
Barrel racing is popular in the United States and Canada, as a heritage sport with strong traditions.
Ms Estermann said Apex Barrel Racing aimed to form a welcoming and inclusive culture as the sport continued to grow.
She said not many people were aware barrel racing existed.
"We want to create an inclusive environment and invite people from all walks of life to come in and give it a shot," Ms Estermann said.
"It's a great place to have fun and not feel judged, because it is a lot and it is a bit scary, but it's a safe space to learn."
This year Ms Clinch, will be back on her horse, Tic Toc, while Ms Estermann will be riding her horse, Retro, as well as a pony named Garfield.
"He's fast, they call them 'rocket donkeys'," Ms Clinch said.
Veronica's daughter Montana, aged two, will be entering the tiny tots division on Garfield.
"It'll be lots of fun," she said.
The event will be held at the Big Sky Arena, Wandering, from 9am on Saturday, April 22.
