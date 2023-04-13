Dumbleyung producers Melissa Ogilvie (left) and Pip Gooding attended the forum to gain a deeper understanding of issues surrounding carbon emissions, how agriculture contributes to them and how the industry will be affected moving forward into the future. At the conclusion of the forum, Ms Ogilvie said, We need to start being prepared for whats inevitably coming for us. It was clear from the presenters that we need to start baselining our businesses and collecting the necessary data required for a starting point. It needs to become part of the annual review of our business and we really need to be progressive and open to it. Perhaps we as an industry need to take charge of this, before we are dictated parameters and strict conditions by markets or government. I think we dont need to be fearful of change, it can definitely be daunting, but change can also be a good thing. We need to get that benchmarking done as soon as possible, knowing our carbon emissions and outputs, so we know where the baseline is and can begin to make changes to reduce it. I think its great that these conversations are happening and engaging more people from all levels of the agricultural industry.