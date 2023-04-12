View + 7 Photos

"When is the next one," was the general reception from the recent Gascoyne Roundup at the TeeBox Cafe. Friends and station owners came together at the Lake Claremont Golf Club - some reuniting after several years - from all across the State. Valmai Kopke, who organised the event, said it was a pleasure to see everyone's smiling faces. "They were all raving on and looked so happy and said 'Oh when can we do this again?" About 70 pastoralists - many retired - discussed how the times have changed and the different directions people have gone in. "I was sitting next to a former next door neighbor, we lived 40 miles apart," Ms Kopke said. Pictures supplied.