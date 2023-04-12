Farm Weekly
Home/News
Photos
Free

Gascoyne pastoralists enjoy reunion in Perth

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
April 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"When is the next one," was the general reception from the recent Gascoyne Roundup at the TeeBox Cafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.