BACK in the day, the biggest input costs for a graingrower were the jute bags that were meticulously hand-sewn after they were filled, to be taken to port.
When the Great Depression hit Western Australia, growers realised that if they were able to deliver their grain to a bulk revival site, and keep their jute bags, graingrowing would be much more cost-effective and efficient.
It was from here CBH Group was born, on April 5 1933, and the group celebrated its 90th birthday last week.
While CBH has exponentially grown from five trial sites to more than 100 receival sites, the principles of the corporation remain the same: to sustainably create and return value to WA growers, current and future.
Over those 90 years, WA grain growers and CBH have overcome wars, floods, droughts, pest infestations, cyclones, frost, unpredictable harvests and pandemics.
The industry has also made significant advancements in safety, agronomy and technology including mechanisation and automation, developed improved road systems and infrastructure, established strong customer relationships, and celebrated incredible wins including the recent record harvests.
John Burton has worked for CBH for all his life, and has witnessed the company transform over the past 40 years.
CBH runs in Mr Burton's family, his son has worked for CBH and is currently the fourth generation to be in the company - with a combined 145 years of service between them all.
Mr Burton said one of the big changes at CBH was the machinery they use, as they no longer used brooms and shovels to sweep up grain.
"When I first started I had the old shovel on a rope," Mr Burton said.
"You pulled it in, into the country elevated load wagons, then we started with the one ton Chamberlain motors.
"Now we've got the big four tonne Volvo loaders with cabs and airconditioner and radio - we just had open cabs when I first started."
Before tarps were brought in, Mr Burton said they had 'drip sheets'.
The grain would form a crust, so when it rained the rain would drip off, onto tin, and run off the bulkhead.
"Everything is a lot more efficient now - we can load trucks in about four minutes now, it used to take more than half an hour," Mr Burton said.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said the milestone was significant, and it felt special to celebrate 90 years of serving the Western Australian grower.
"We've got to acknowledge where we've come from and what we have achieved in this period, and we've got really strong plans for the future," Mr Stead said.
"It is an honour to be celebrating such a significant milestone - one that represents a rich history and demonstrates the resilience and strength of WA graingrowers."
One of the notable changes, according to Mr Stead, was moving from paper documentation of every load that comes in through to the CDF app where everything is automated.
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said the co-operative was incredibly proud to have been in operation for 90 years and its success is a testament to WA growers and CBH employees.
"Today, we celebrate WA graingrowers, both past, current and future and also recognise the many people that have worked at this co-operative over the past 90 years," Mr Macnamara said.
"Our employees have played a crucial role in getting us to where we are today, from enhancing our supply chain, establishing key relationships with industry, government and international customers, to developing new markets.
"CBH has continued to evolve, innovate and grow to become Australia's largest co-operative, biggest grain exporter and one of the country's largest agribusinesses.
"As we look towards our centenary in 2033, we are committed to continuing to sustainably creating and returning value to WA growers."
Today, CBH has about 3500 graingrowing businesses as members and is the only major participant in the Australian grain industry that is owned by growers.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
