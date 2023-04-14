Farm Weekly
West Midlands Group Melanie Dixon is using new techniques to deliver science to farmers.

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 14 2023 - 7:30pm
AGRICULTURE is constantly searching for young, fresh minds to give a new perspective on old problems - and has found someone with new ideas in Melanie Dixon.

