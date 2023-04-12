Wool prices softening at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) to a much greater degree than in either Melbourne or Sydney saw local woolgrowers head for the exit on day two of trading last week.
They and brokers pulled 725 bales - or 11 per cent - out of the listed WWC offering ahead of the first hammer fall on the second day of trading and in doing so, possibly averted a larger price slide than what eventuated.
WWC prices were always going to be soft last week, given there are no live wool auctions this week because of Easter so wool shipments have likely sailed already and the previous week the Melbourne wool centre had set the WWC and Sydney markets up for a fall with softening prices there while it traded alone on a third day to clear a mammoth offering.
But talking to brokers at the WWC last week, opinion was divided on just how soft the local market would be.
Those who thought the market was in for more of a slide pointed out that on week 40 last season the WWC micron price guides for 18, 18.5 and 19 micron Merino fleece, plus Merino cardings, were up to 277 cents per kilogram higher than they ended last week.
Those who shrugged off the downturn as "just a dip" in line with Melbourne's finish the previous week, pointed to the Western Market Indicator finishing 18c higher, at 1439c/kg clean, than in week 40 last season and to the 19, 20 and 21 micron fleece indicators being up to 118c above were they were.
But price falls ranging from 49c to 22c across the WWC Merino fleece finer to mid micron segments came as something of a shock on the first trading day.
Particularly as they were roughly double the price slides in Sydney and up to eight to 10 times some of the Melbourne price movements, despite significantly less wool on offer at the WWC than at the other centres, trading ahead of it by two hours now instead of three.
The rush to withdraw wool on the second day helped reduce the WWC's offering for the week from a listed 11,796 bales to a more realistic 10,487.
A 10.9pc Merino fleece passed-in rate at the WWC compared to 5.9pc in Melbourne and just 3.6pc in Sydney, according to Australian Wool Exchange statistics.
With nine weeks trading to go this season at the WWC, it looks like matching or bettering last season's gross turnover.
At the end of last week WWC gross turnover was $375 million so far this season, up $1 million on the same time last season.
The Sydney centre's gross turnover is also up $1m, but unless there is a miraculous turnaround in Melbourne, turnover there will be significantly down, by about $56m if it remains on a steady trajectory.
