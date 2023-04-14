Farm Weekly
Minister Watt comes under fire for comments comparing live sheep and cattle trades

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
April 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

THE FEDERAL Agriculture Minister has come under fire for comments he made in an interview last month, in which he reassured Australia's cattle industry it would not also be targeted by Labor's proposal to phase-out the live sheep trade.

Journalist

