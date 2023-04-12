Farm Weekly
China and Australia are set to review barley sanctions, giving a positive boost to markets.

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 13 2023 - 8:00am
Since 2020, Chinas 80.5 per cent duties on Australian barley have effectively blocked exports to that market, worth about $916 million in 2018-19.
CHINA is set to review sanctions on Australian barley, as the two parties reached an agreement this week that could see the timely removal of import duties.

