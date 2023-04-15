WESTERN Australia's rural property sector has welcomed this month's decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to pause further interest rate rises and leave the cash rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent.
But many agree it is unlikely the hiatus - which comes after 10 previous consecutive rate hikes - will lead to significantly more demand for broadacre properties, which are in extremely tight supply and already being hotly contested by farming families looking to expand, corporates wanting to increase their farming footprints and many other managed funds and groups looking for investments.
It is more likely the RBA's rate hold will positively impact on boosting interest in smaller lifestyle blocks and regional and rural residential housing, according to some of WA's leading real estate agents.
Read more:
Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate manager Darren Tapscott said interest rates were just one of many variables that impacted on demand for farming land.
He said high input costs - including fuel and fertiliser - and annual rainfall amounts were factors that were probably more in play from potential buyers at present than interest rate movements.
"Unless there is a big increase in the cash rate in the near future, the current pause won't have a strong impact on demand for farm land," Mr Tapscott said.
"Interest rates can be very important to farm buyers, but at the moment there are more pressing issues - including that there hasn't been much summer rain and the seasonal forecasts for the next three months indicate drier-than-average conditions."
In general, Mr Tapscott said demand was very strong for broadacre land and listings were at a premium.
"Not much is coming on to the market on the the back of two or three years of strong activity," he said.
"On the demand side, the corporates are still there but the primary drivers are farming families who want to expand."
Mr Tapscott said buyers of smaller lifestyle blocks and regional residential properties were probably likely to be more affected by interest rate movements and would have been happy with the pause put on by the RBA last week.
"Our agents are not seeing any drop or pick-up in demand for lifestyle properties based on interest rates, but we will wait and see what happens," he said.
Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said recent interest rate rises - prior to last week - had not slowed demand for bigger broadacre properties.
He said the lifestyle and residential sectors were more sensitive to interest rate rises, however this market also remained strong throughout WA.
"When we are talking to buyers and sellers of larger farming properties, interest rates are a consideration but not the driving factor when making buying and selling decisions," Mr Cheetham said.
"Most are philosophical and appreciate the record low interest rates we had experienced were an anomaly and interest rates had to return to more normal levels at some stage.
Mr Cheetham said it will be interesting to see what the RBA does from here - whether it will continue to hold rates in light of volatility in global financial markets or increase them in response to inflation pressure.
Ray White Rural WA director Hugh Ness agreed the hold on rates would not be a big stimulant of demand for farms, but could impact people looking for lifestyle blocks of 100-200 hectares - which are also in short supply.
"Generally speaking, if seasonal conditions are good, an interest rate jump doesn't make a lot of difference to demand," Mr Ness said.
"Demand is already very strong and farms are selling very quickly.
"The market is certainly alive at the moment.
"There is a wide cross-section of buyers looking for farm land - from farming families to corporates and other groups looking for investments.
"Lack of supply is the limiting factor in the market.
"Most farms for sale are attracting multiple buyers seeking to snap them up."
Zephyr Real Estate principal Steve Lloyd-Smith said the interest rate hold was well received by industry.
"There are so many other pressures on the agricultural sector, such as strong input prices, I think we just need to see what transpires from here with the RBA's decisions," Mr Lloyd-Smith said.
"The RBA is also wanting to see how things unfold from here - if it allows the nation a breather for a month or two, or not."
Mr Lloyd-Smith said the hold on rates was unlikely to have an impact in the short-term but the next opportunity for a rate change would give the industry more indication of where things were headed.
"I think it will be business as usual until then," he said.
Mr Lloyd-Smith said it appeared lenders were taking more interest in interest rate shifts than potential buyers, with some reportedly tightening up their borrowing conditions.
"Interest rates just add to that as an issue," he said.
Real Estate Institute of WA chief executive Cath Hart agreed the RBA appeared to be taking a "breather" to see the full impact of the previous 10 rate rises.
"It is something it can afford to do - with recent data showing inflation is starting to ease," Ms Hart said.
She said last week's decision would be welcomed by home and investment property owners who had seen repayments of the average mortgage in WA increase by 44 per cent since April 2022.
But Ms Hart said WA had been resilient in the wake of the consecutive interest rate rises, compared to the eastern states.
"Our prices have remained stable, properties are selling quickly and sellers are still relatively confident in bringing their home to market," she said.
"We do not expect this pause to change this sentiment.
"But we expect upward pressure on rent prices as the number of houses for rent remain at near-record lows.
"A period of rate stability - or even rate cuts - will be needed before we see major market changes."
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.