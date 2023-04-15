Farm Weekly
Home/Property

RBA takes a breather

MW
By Mel Williams
April 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Buyers of smaller lifestyle blocks and regional residential properties were probably likely to be more affected by interest rate movements, according to real estate agents, and would have been happy with the pause put on by the RBA this month.
Buyers of smaller lifestyle blocks and regional residential properties were probably likely to be more affected by interest rate movements, according to real estate agents, and would have been happy with the pause put on by the RBA this month.

WESTERN Australia's rural property sector has welcomed this month's decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to pause further interest rate rises and leave the cash rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.