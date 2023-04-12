Farm Weekly
Kimberley, Pilbara, Goldfields-Midlands, Midwest-Gascoyne to prepare for flooding

A flooding photo taken between Fitzroy Crossing and Noonkanbah earlier this year. Photo from Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA Facebook.
People living in parts of the West Kimberley, De Grey River, Sandy Desert, Warburton District Rivers, Salt Lakes District Rivers (North west of Laverton) and Western Desert Districts should prepare for possible flooding expected from today.

