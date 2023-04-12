People living in parts of the West Kimberley, De Grey River, Sandy Desert, Warburton District Rivers, Salt Lakes District Rivers (North west of Laverton) and Western Desert Districts should prepare for possible flooding expected from today.
This includes people in parts of the Kimberley, Pilbara, Midwest-Gascoyne and Goldfields-Midlands.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said there was no immediate danger but people in those areas need to keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The following roads are open to high clearance four wheel drives and trucks only:
Roads have been closed include:
With the imminent threat of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, people who are planning to travel to the Pilbara or Kimberley coasts have been urged to reconsider their plans.
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa remains to the west of the Kimberley coast and continues to move parallel to the coast.
There is a significant risk that this system will become a severe tropical cyclone later Wednesday and curve southwards, crossing the coast between Broome and Port Hedland later Thursday or early Friday.
The cyclone will travel well inland across the Pilbara and North Interior as it slowly decays later on Friday and into Saturday.
Catchments across the Flood Watch area are moderately wet.
Daily rainfall totals of 10-30 mm are forecast for the remainder of Wednesday around the West Kimberley and Pilbara, with isolated higher totals possible.
More intense rainfall totals of 150 to 300 mm with higher localised falls possible from Thursday into Saturday along the path of the cyclone.
Meanwhile WorkSafe WA commissioner Darren Kavanagh said it was crucial that everyone on both sea and land had safe systems of work in place and operating when a cyclone approached.
"Under workplace safety and health laws, employers must have adequate plans in place and must provide employees with appropriate training to protect everyone in the workplace when a cyclone threatens," Mr Kavanagh said.
"The average number of tropical cyclones per season is nine to 11, and typically around four will cross the coast.
"WA has experienced numerous cyclones that have caused significant damage and suffering, with hundreds of millions of dollars in damage from the storms over the years.
"Tragically, ten WA workers have lost their lives as a result of cyclones over the past 27 years - seven as a result of Cyclone Bobby in1995, two in Cyclone George in 2007 and one in Cyclone Dominic in 2009.
"It's extremely important that everyone in a workplace - regardless of their employer - knows exactly what he or she needs to do in the event of a cyclone threat.
"This is particularly important on sites with employees from several companies where a co-ordinated plan is vital."
Fishing vessels need to keep a list of sheltered anchorages and have information on how to use them, along with a specific action plan for each vessel depending on the distance from the cyclone and safe havens.
For the fishing, charter and recreational sectors, the Department of Transport has cyclone contingency plans for regional boat harbours along the WA coast.
"Employers should not leave anything to chance when a cyclone is threatening, and must make sure safe work practices are in place well before a cyclone is in their vicinity," Mr Kavanagh said.
"Whether the workplace is a fishing vessel or in a land-based location, everyone should be trained in the cyclone contingency plan and follow all instructions given when a cyclone is approaching."
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
