Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

The Rural Edge Inspire Summit was an all-round success.

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Rural Edge Inspire Summit was hosted at the Ritz-Carlton last week, attracting a wide range of industry leaders and professionals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.