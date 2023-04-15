Farm Weekly
Home/News

Gingin Heifer Competition won by Edwards family, Plain Grazing, Beermullah

April 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accepting their prize for their pen of Angus heifers were the 2023 Gingin Heifer Competition winners the Edwards family, Plain Grazing, Gingin, including Brett Edwards (left), Judge Richard Hall, Lisa Edwards and Chase Edwards, with competition co-ordinator David Roe, Benalong Grazing, Beermullah.
Accepting their prize for their pen of Angus heifers were the 2023 Gingin Heifer Competition winners the Edwards family, Plain Grazing, Gingin, including Brett Edwards (left), Judge Richard Hall, Lisa Edwards and Chase Edwards, with competition co-ordinator David Roe, Benalong Grazing, Beermullah.

The annual 2023 Gingin Heifer Competition, was won this month by the Edwards family, Plain Grazing, Beermullah, for the first time, taking out the keenly contested top prize to mark the event's 41st year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.