NORTHERN pastoralists have evacuated or bunkered down at homesteads, as Tropical Cyclone Ilsa charges towards WA's northwest coast.
Ilsa is now at highest-severity category five system - packing winds up to 285 kilometres per hour - making it the most powerful cyclone to make WA landfall since Cyclone Laurence in December 2009.
It will cross the coast between Port Hedland and Wallal Downs later tonight or early Friday morning.
Speaking to Farm Weekly on Thursday afternoon, Anna Plains station owner David Stoate and his daughter Jo, said they were at the main homestead with about 10-15 station workers, keeping spirits high.
"We've had a light rainfall and the wind is picking up, but nothing too crazy here," Ms Stoate said.
"We went and had a look at the beach earlier, the waves were massive down there as well."
This week, the Stoates have been busy preparing their cattle station, south of Broome, for when Ilsa reaches the mainland.
"We've been tying down sheds, moving cattle off the floodplain and opening gates up to make sure that - if we do get significant rainfall - they don't get flooded," she said.
"Just general tidying up, cleaning the homestead and getting rid of rubbish."
Mr Stoate recalled ex-Tropical Cyclone Kelvin in 2018, which went straight over the top of Anna Plains station.
Given that was only category two, he definitely did not want the same to happen with Ilsa at category five.
"It looks like this one could miss us," Mr Stoate said.
"Hopefully, the winds won't be too bad here and I don't know how much rain we will get.
"We haven't had much since the end of February, so the ground isn't that wet."
At 4pm on Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology reported Tropical Cyclone Ilsa was 155km north of Port Hedland and 225km west northwest of Wallal Downs, moving south at 16km/h.
The very destructive core of Ilsa, with extreme gusts up to 315km/h is expected to impact areas near Pardoo Roadhouse and De Grey later tonight (Thursday) or early tomorrow (Friday) morning.
Heavy rainfall of between 150 to 300mm is also possible near where Ilsa crosses the coast, and will gradually decrease as it tracks inland.
Department of Fire Emergency Services issued a red alert for people between Bidyadanga and Port Hedland (not including Bidyadanga) to Marble Bar (not including Marble Bar), advising them to find shelter immediately.
A yellow alert was issued for people between Port Hedland to Whim Creek (not including Port Hedland) including Marble Bar, Telfer and Nullagine to take action and get ready to shelter.
People in or near inland areas east of Nullagine and Telfer to Parnngurr and Kiwirrkurra were put on blue alert, with the need to prepare for cyclonic weather and organise an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water.
