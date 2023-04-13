Farm Weekly
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa charges towards WA's northwest coast

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 6:07pm
Ilsa is now at highest-severity category five system with winds up to 285 kilometres per hour making it the most powerful cyclone to make WA landfall since Cyclone Laurence in December 2009. Source: Bureau of Meteorology
NORTHERN pastoralists have evacuated or bunkered down at homesteads, as Tropical Cyclone Ilsa charges towards WA's northwest coast.

