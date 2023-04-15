More field days corporate backing

Farm Weekly
Commonwealth Bank to sponsor Dowerin Machinery Field Days

April 15 2023 - 7:30pm
THE Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has been announced as a sponsor of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

