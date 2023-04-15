More field days corporate backing

THE Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has been announced as a sponsor of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
The bank and the iconic event are committed to a shared vision to "grow industry, seeding connections and cultivating community".
CBA has proudly supported regional and rural businesses over the past 100 years and is innovating with new products and services, such as Agri Green Loans, to help agribusinesses transition to a more sustainable future.
Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said the partnership was a wonderful way to support regional communities.
"The field days provide a vital information highway and one stop shop for all farmers, primary producers, agricultural workers, and their families, in a community environment that encourages unique engagement and connection with industry and commerce," Ms Green said.
"We're excited to welcome CBA as a new partner; one that is also dedicated to helping stakeholders navigate the current agricultural landscape and foster future growth."
CBA general manager Western Australia/South Australia David Kennedy said the bank had a long affinity with WA's rural areas and understood the unpredictability, as well as the challenges and opportunities of managing an agribusiness.
"CBA has a clear focus and specialised regional experts who are deeply connected to their communities," Mr Kennedy said.
"They understand the needs of regional businesses, including those who make a living in the agriculture industry.
"We understand every business is different, and we're focused on providing the best products and services to meet the needs of our regional and rural customers.
"Providing sponsorship for an iconic event such as Dowerin Machinery Field Days is another key way we can support this vital sector of our economy."
With a 59-year history, Dowerin Machinery Field Days brings together a sold out contingent of exhibitors and 20,000 visitors annually in the Central Wheatbelt town to showcase agricultural-related and general interest products and services.
The event is on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31, with a Bringing Dowerin Downtown Lunch, an opportunity for business and political leaders to meet and discuss the issues facing agriWculture and regional communities, being held on Tuesday, August 29.
