Quiet revolution driving Indonesia's embattled livestock industry

By Mark Phelps
April 17 2023 - 11:00am
Indonesian dairy farmers Joko Purnomo and his wife Diah Sustanti are benefiting from the global push by developed countries to decarbonise their economies. Picture - Mark Phelps
Indonesian dairy farmers Joko Purnomo and his wife Diah Sustanti are benefiting from the global push by developed countries to decarbonise their economies. Picture - Mark Phelps

There's a quiet revolution underway in Indonesia's livestock industry, and it's being driven by that country's long held ambition of becoming self-sufficient in food and the increasingly urgent need for developed countries to decarbonise their economies.

