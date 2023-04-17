Consultation on the Federal government's live sheep export ban is a shambles, with farmers reportedly receiving less than 48 hours notice of important information and feedback sessions, Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson said today.
"I echo the dismay and disappointment of wheat and sheep farmers across my electorate, most of whom are flat chat seeding their grain at present, and were not given adequate notice of these community meetings," Mr Wilson said.
The panel charged with consulting on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's planned ban of the live sheep export trade today commenced a round of consultation sessions in rural Western Australia.
"The sessions have raised the ire of members of the farming community who are alarmed at the lack of notice given," Mr Wilson said.
"Ahead of the panel's visit, my office, and the news media, asked for details of the consultation sessions, and received scant reply."
As recently as April 13, Mr Wilson's office was told the meetings would be by invitation only, and there would be no public engagement at this time.
"We now learn through today's online media that, in my electorate, there will be public consultation sessions this week, at least in Narrogin, Wagin, Katanning, Cranbrook and Albany," he said.
"As the Federal Member for a one million kilometre electorate that takes in many of the farming communities that would be hit hard by a live export ban, I would have expected the panel to keep farmers and me well informed about the consultation sessions."
The panel had advised Mr Wilson's office that virtual meetings were to be arranged for May 15.
"Possibly the panel realised - when it was all too late - that while virtual meetings might suffice in the corridors of government power in Canberra, that's not how we communicate in the country," he said.
Mr Wilson will meet with the panel at his Albany office on the morning of this Thursday, April 20.
"At that meeting, I will ask the panel to explain why farmers, community members and I were not given adequate notice of public consultation sessions occurring across my electorate," he said.
"If implemented, the Albanese government's planned live exports ban would affect Western Australia much more than any other state, as the Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Goldfields-Esperance regions are where by far the most sheep are exported from.
"It is very disappointing that the panel did not give due regard to the needs of WA's country communities when devising its program for these live export ban sessions."
