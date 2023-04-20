The top of the State was mostly unaffected by the Cyclone Ilsa which passed through late last week.
The tropical cyclone became a category five system around midnight on April 14, just as it crossed the Pilbara coast.
While slightly away from the path of the cyclone, Bamboo Creek captured the highest daily rainfall total of 194.8 mm on April 12.
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said there was limited data about wind speed and rainfall totals within the cyclone path, as there were few rain gauges in the area.
Less than expected rainfall was recorded, with Telfer only receiving 100mm of rain over three days.
"It was mostly a wind-based phenomena," a spokesperson said.
The strongest wind was recorded at Bedout Island, reaching 289km/h, when the eye of the cyclone passed directly over it at a category five.
In land and around the coast satellite imaging estimated wind speeds reached an average of 213km/h, but was higher in isolated areas.
"It's likely the wind speeds were between 230-240km/h closer inland, and in excess of 250km/h near the coast."
The southwest parts of the State also saw rainfall late last week, with a cold front bringing totals of 30-60mm recorded in parts of the WA South West land division.
Moderate weather on the way
Since last weekend nearly all parts of the State have seen clear skies, which is expected to continue into a sunny and clear weekend.
Early next week the southern parts of the State can expect a cold front, which may bring some light showers.
More rainfall is expected to be felt on the south coast, which will see totals of 15-20mm.
The cold front will bring some cloud across the start of the week.
While rain is currently not forecast for the near future, a BOM spokesperson said the Bureau was starting to see more signs of cold fronts, which would bring isolated showers.
