Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cyclone Ilsa cause damage, but brought less rain than expected

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pardoo Roadhouse copped significant damage, as it was directly in the path of the cyclone.
Pardoo Roadhouse copped significant damage, as it was directly in the path of the cyclone.

The top of the State was mostly unaffected by the Cyclone Ilsa which passed through late last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.