Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

AgriFutures evokeAG. conference in Perth in February 2024

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD executive director of agribusiness, food and trade Liam O'Connell (left), with AgriFutures board member Bill Ryan, Minister for Agriculture and Food Jackie Jarvis and Whole Green Foods chief executive officer Nick Stamatiou.
DPIRD executive director of agribusiness, food and trade Liam O'Connell (left), with AgriFutures board member Bill Ryan, Minister for Agriculture and Food Jackie Jarvis and Whole Green Foods chief executive officer Nick Stamatiou.

THE future of agritech in Australia looks bright after the announcement that Perth will host the next AgriFutures evokeAG. conference in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.