CBH is more than 700,000 tonnes ahead of its initially scheduled export plan

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
CBH shipping plan is ahead of schedule
A RECORD amount of grain has been exported from WA by the CBH Group this season, with 10.37 million tonnes leaving its shores as of March 31.

