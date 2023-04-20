Ships ahoy for CBH

A RECORD amount of grain has been exported from WA by the CBH Group this season, with 10.37 million tonnes leaving its shores as of March 31.

This is more than 700,000t more than CBH's initially scheduled export plan.

Across all ports, CBH has shipped 2.45mt more than the same time last year, which sits at about a 31 per cent increase.

From October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (inclusive):

2.03mt were shipped from the Albany zone;

1.95mt were shipped from the Esperance zone;

1.94mt were shipped from the Geraldton zone;

4.45mt were shipped from the Kwinana zone.

In March, a new shipping record of 1.89mt across all ports was set.

CBH chief operating officer Mick Daw said these results showed CBH was making progress towards achieving its target of being able to export 2mt per month by 2024, as part of its Path to 2033 strategy.

Mr Daw said the strong, recent performance of rail and road logistics was a key contributor to the shipping results.

"Working with our rail partner Aurizon, we have broken the monthly network rail record in eight of the past nine months," Mr Daw said.

"This includes moving an all-time high of 1.05mt of grain on rail to our ports and the Metro Grain Centre (MGC) in March."

READ MORE:

This is the second time CBH has exceeded 1mt moved on rail since December 2022.

Given the prolonged harvest, Mr Daw applauded the efforts of CBH road contractors.

"Our road contractors have also demonstrated excellent performance, setting a new March record of 844,000t of grain moved from upcountry sites to our ports and MGC," he said.

"This includes the contribution of some of our growers to the outloading program, as part of our Grower Truck Initiatives.

Some key strategic projects are also underway to help increase the tonnes CBH can deliver - in line with its 2023 strategy, including acquiring new rail rolling stock, building rapid rail outloading and siding infrastructure, planning for the Avon narrow-gauge/standard-gauge transfer facility and the refurbishment of the Geraldton terminal steel silos.

"Each of these projects will contribute to unlocking additional supply chain capacity across the CBH network and we look forward to sharing how these are progressing throughout 2023," Mr Daw said.