DPIRD senior research scientist Ravjit Khangura is looking into the scientific backing of regenerative agriculture

Jasmine Peart
Jasmine Peart
April 21 2023 - 8:00am
DPIRD senior research scientist Ravjit Khangura said regenerative agriculture was gaining traction in response to the challenges posed by climate change and rising input costs.
A REVIEW of regenerative agriculture has found that potential benefits for Western Australia's agricultural land, by adjusting management practices, are likely to vary depending on climate and soil types.

