Katanning creatives Angela Ohlsen and Morris Trimming exhibit at refurbished Katanning Art Gallery

By Wendy Gould
April 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Katanning creatives, painter Angela Ohlsen and blacksmith and metal work artist Morris Trimming have joined forces to host a stunning 'The Artist and the Blacksmith' exhibition of their works at the refurbished Katanning Art Gallery.

