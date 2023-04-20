View + 14 Photos

Katanning creatives, painter Angela Ohlsen and blacksmith and metal work artist Morris Trimming have joined forces to host a stunning 'The Artist and the Blacksmith' exhibition of their works at the refurbished Katanning Art Gallery. Curated by gallery co-ordinator James Wood, the month-long exhibition was officially opened by Shire of Katanning president Liz Guidera on Saturday afternoon. Just short of 120 invited guests, from as far afield as Tasmania and throughout WA, attended and showed their appreciation for the quality of the works with almost the entire 78-piece collection selling on the day. Ms Ohlsen works in pencil, gouache and acrylic on canvas, while Mr Trimming uses old machinery parts and regular farming products to create his masterpieces. The exhibition is open until Saturday, May 13 at Katanning Art Gallery, at 16 Austral Terrace, Katanning.