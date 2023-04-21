STIRLINGS to Coast Farmers and Southern Dirt recently received funding to extend their investigations into aspects of claying effectiveness in the Albany port zone.
Supported by investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), the extension will further investigate the effectiveness of claying non-wetting gravelly soils in two paddock-scale trials, in Kojonup and Woogenellup.
This investment aims to improve grower awareness on the varying qualities of clay found onfarm and demonstrate how clay application rates can influence success.
Sterling to Coast Farmers chief executive officer Lizzie von Perger said the trial site in Kojonup last year presented an opportunity to see the effectiveness of claying gravel soils.
"The site was a low productivity sandy gravel the host farmer had tried to ameliorate previously with limited success," Ms von Perger said.
"The paddock suffers from significant non-wetting issues in the top 15 centimetres which has severely impacted plant establishment in the past".
Shallow tillage by the host farmer had been effective to some extent on gravel soils, however, the farmer was interested in investigating the effectiveness of claying these soils and how best to incorporate the clay using easily accessible equipment.
In 2022, the clay was applied at about 400 tonnes per hectare with three different incorporation techniques - Plozza plough to 35cm, off-set disc to 10cm and speed tiller to 15cm - were used to work the clay in.
"Of note, in the results from last year, the clay and Plozza plough treatment yielded almost 1t/ha higher than the Plozza alone, showing the clay as well as tillage was having an effect on the yield on these gravel soils," said Stirling to Coast Farmers research and development co-ordinator Dan Fay.
"From this, we wanted to further investigate the effectiveness of claying gravel soils in the region.
"We are interested in the dilution effect of the gravel.
"That is, if gravel makes up 50 per cent of the soil and we are targeting 5pc clay content, can we halve the clay rate with the same result?
"In terms of incorporation, it will be important to have incorporation-only treatments (minus clay) to separate out the impact of claying from cultivation."
The project will also include hands-on workshops and field walks to provide farmers with information to ensure they are maximising the effectiveness and efficiency of their claying programs.
"The workshops will involve researchers and advisors with expertise in claying and will also address the risks and costs associated with claying and clay incorporation," Ms von Perger said.
"We want to provide quality information to our farmers that can help them manage their soil constraints and improve their yields and productivity."
