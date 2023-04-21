Farm Weekly
Stirlings to Coast Farmers and Southern Dirt received funding to investigate claying effectiveness in the Albany port zone.

Jasmine Peart
Jasmine Peart
April 21 2023 - 7:30pm
This investment aims to improve grower awareness on the varying qualities of clay found onfarm and demonstrate how clay application rates can impact on success.
STIRLINGS to Coast Farmers and Southern Dirt recently received funding to extend their investigations into aspects of claying effectiveness in the Albany port zone.

