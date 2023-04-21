Farm Weekly
CBH has acquired the Geraldton Motor Inn for work on Geraldton Port silos

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 22 2023 - 9:00am
The CBH Group has purchased the Geraldton Motor Inn. Picture: Geraldton Motor Inn Facebook page.
The CBH Group has purchased the Geraldton Motor Inn. Picture: Geraldton Motor Inn Facebook page.

THE CBH Group has purchased the Geraldton Motor Inn to use as accommodation while maintenance to the Geraldton port silos is underway.

