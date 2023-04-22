Farm Weekly
Australian grain and oilseed export capabilities have grown nearly 10 million tonnes in two years

By Nathan Cattle - Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
April 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Australias grain supply chain has undergone a structural shift and increased export capacity to accommodate larger crops.
A REPUTABLE Australian grain analyst and broker, IKON Commodities, posted last week that Australian grain and oilseed export capabilities are estimated to be more than 50 million tonnes in season 22/23.

