LA Judge Award, Australasia's most prestigious baking competition, returns with WA competitor

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
April 22 2023 - 10:00am
Jackson Kiely, Coles, Haynes (in the city of Armadale), is the WA entrant in the upcoming LA Baker awards that will be judged in New South Wales next month.
THE LA Judge Award, Australasia's most prestigious baking competition, returns on Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, May 11.

