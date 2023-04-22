THE LA Judge Award, Australasia's most prestigious baking competition, returns on Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, May 11.
Since 1967 the award has challenged young apprentice bakers in a friendly yet intense three-day competition.
On the final day the coveted title will be presented to the top performer at a gala ceremony in Sydney attended by baking industry professionals from across Australia.
Each year, one candidate from each Australian State and Territory - as well as New Zealand - may be nominated to compete through their State baking association.
Candidates must be 25 years of age or younger (as of January 1 in the year of competition) and must not have completed their formal studies more than 24 months before the year of competition.
This year the award candidates are Western Australian Jackson Kiely, from Coles in Haynes (in the City of Armadale), Daniel Blackburn, from Creative Crusts in Queensland, Bjarke Svendsgaard, from Olivers Latrobe Café Bakery in Tasmania and Damien Witting, from Salus Bakery in Victoria.
The LA Judge Award is organised and hosted by the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) and is presented in conjunction with the Australian Society of Baking Annual Conference.
AEGIC interim chief executive officer Ken Quail said it was a challenging but friendly competition that was often a life-changing experience for candidates.
"For 54 years, the LA Judge Award has championed excellence in young bakers, acknowledged their baking ability and industry knowledge and identified future industry leaders," Dr Quail said.
Entrants will be challenged in all aspects of baking, including practical baking exercises, technical knowledge and communication skills.
The competition is also a fantastic opportunity for bakers to make important industry connections with industry leaders.
"The young bakers are encouraged to care for and support each other and often form friendships," Dr Quail said.
"Simply by participating in the competition, each candidate is already a winner.
"Numerous past winners and competitors of the LA Judge Award have subsequently made significant contributions to the baking industry."
Dr Quail said the competition relied on the support of industry sponsors to meet the significant costs of running such an event.
The winner will receive a special trip to Belgium to visit the headquarters of international baker Puratos, including a week of training and visits to various Puratos facilities including its famous Sourdough Library.
The runner up and candidates will also receive special prizes from Puratos.
The competition is names after Les Judge, an Australian baking industry icon, who was a competitive baker and was involved in several bakeries both in urban and rural areas.
Mr Judge is best remembered for persuading wheat growers to listen to the pleas of bakers and grow better quality baking wheat.
He changed farmers' attitudes not by rhetoric, but by going to them and baking bread.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
