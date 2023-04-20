Farm Weekly
Wililoo and Tilba Tilba studs recieve top honours at Williams Gateway Expo

By Jodie Rintoul
April 20 2023 - 1:00pm
The grand champion Merino ram at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was exhibited by the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling and with the champion strong wool Merino ram were judges Preston Clarke (left), Perth and Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Wililoo stud co-principal Rick Wise.
Top honours in the Merino ring at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo were claimed by two top quality exhibits from the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling and the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams.

