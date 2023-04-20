Top honours in the Merino ring at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo were claimed by two top quality exhibits from the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling and the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams.
In the ram judging it was a productive, strong wool sire from Wililoo, which won the award and was sashed the grand champion Merino ram ribbon, while the top ewe honour and grand champion Merino ewe ribbon went to a well-balanced, superfine wool ewe from the Tilba Tilba stud.
Read more:
The Wililoo ram was a standout all day for the judges because of its structure, large frame and wool quality.
When the ram was sashed the grand champion Merino ram, judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, said it was a unanimous winner among a good line-up of Merino rams.
"He is a structurally sound ram carrying a well-stamped strong wool," Mr Norrish said.
"His wool quality is really good and doesn't vary from his head to his toes.
"But not only does he have excellent wool quality, he is going to cut a lot of wool.
"He really is an exceptional ram."
The Wililoo ram earned the right to compete for the grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion strong wool Merino ram and winning its class for strong wool Merino rams, in front of three other rams.
At this point judge Preston Clarke, Perth, described the Wililoo ram as a big, upstanding, productive sire.
"He has a lovely, rich, strong wool on a very good carcase," Mr Clarke said.
"He stands up really well and is structurally very sound.
"He is the complete package of meat and wool."
The four-tooth ram is no stranger to grand champion ribbons as it took home the same ribbon at this year's Wagin Woolorama.
The AI-bred ram is by Orrie Cowie Achilles.
Standing in reserve to the Wililoo sire and taking home the reserve grand champion Merino ram ribbon was an impressive fine wool ram from the King family's Rangeview stud.
Mr Norrish said the Rangeview sire was an upstanding, well-made ram with huge wool production ability.
"For a fine wool type he is covered in a great amount of wool," Mr Norrish said.
"He has beautiful bone and is going to cut a power of wool."
The four-tooth ram was in the grand champion line-up after winning its class for fine wool Merino rams, any age and being sashed the champion fine wool Merino ram.
The ram is ET-bred ram by Glen Donald 868 and out of Rangeview 1345.
In the ewe classes it was an exhibit from the Tilba Tilba stud, which shone through to take home the top award - the grand champion Merino ewe ribbon.
But its success in the judging ring didn't end with just the grand champion Merino ewe ribbon as it went on to be sashed the champion ewe of show as well, in front of the grand champion Poll Merino ewe exhibited by the Rangeview stud.
When being crowned the expo's top ewe, Mr Clarke said it was a complete sheep for the superfine type.
"She has an excellent superfine wool that doesn't vary in its quality no matter where you look, plus she has an excellent structure and is a good size," Mr Clarke said.
"She is also carrying a lot of wool for a superfine.
"She really is the perfect package for her type and because of that she was too good to go past."
Prior to being sashed the champion ewe of show and grand champion Merino ewe, the Tilba Tilba exhibit was sashed the champion superfine ewe when it won its class for superfine ewes either Merino or Poll Merino, any age.
At this stage of the judging Mr Norrish said the Tilba Tilba ewe was an extremely good example of its type.
"She is a very beautifully built and correct ewe," Mr Norrish said.
"She has long-stapled, white, well-marked superfine wool which she carries extremely well all over.
"She is very true to type and a credit to the breeders."
The four-tooth ewe, which is from the stud's BB family, is no stranger to broad ribbons as it was sashed the reserve grand champion Merino ewe at the Wagin Woolorama.
Like in the ram grand championship, in the ewe grand championship the Rangeview stud had to also settle for the reserve grand champion Merino ewe ribbon.
Winning the reserve grand champion Merino ewe title for the stud was a classy fine-medium wool ewe.When the ewe received the ribbon Mr Clarke said it was a highly productive ewe.
"She has a great constitution and a great backend," Mr Clarke said.
"She is a quality ewe and a real bale filler."
The Rangeview ewe earned its way into the grand champion line-up after winning its class for fine-medium wool Merino ewes, any age and being sashed the champion fine-medium wool Merino ewe.
When it won its class judge Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin, described it as a long-bodied, square ewe with lots of production ability.
"Along with her wool production ability, she also has excellent wool quality," Mr Bolt said.
"She carries a fantastic, well-nourished wool, which is bright and white."
The four-tooth is by Rangeview 82.In the superfine ram classes the Tilba Tilba stud exhibited both the champion and reserve champion superfine wool Merino rams.
Mr Norrish said the champion was a good example of its type.
"He is structurally sound and carries a long-stapled, white, stylish crimped wool all over," he said.
"The reserve was also a very good ewe but it just didn't have the wool quality underneath as the champion did."
Both rams from Tilba Tilba were four-tooths, the champion was from the stud's Misty Hills Dominator family, while the reserve was from its Langdene family.
The Tilba Tilba stud also exhibited the reserve champion superfine wool ewe.
In the fine wool ewe class it was a ewe from the Wililoo stud, which came out on top and was sashed the champion fine wool Merino ewe.
Mr Norrish said the ewe was very correct and true to type.
"She has beautiful lustre in her wool and it handles extremely well," Mr Norrish said.
"She will grow out to be a very special ewe."
The four-tooth ewe is a grand-daughter of Angenup Kevin.
The Tilba Tilba stud won both the reserve champion fine wool Merino ram and ewe ribbons.
Mr Norrish said the Tilba Tilba ram, which was a four-tooth, was a good fine wool type that was structurally sound.
When it came to the ewe, which was a two-tooth, Mr Norrish said it was a very structurally correct ewe with a quality fine wool all over.
In the fine-medium wool ram class it was a ram from the Jackson family's Overton stud, Kojonup, that was sashed the champion fine-medium wool Merino ram.
Mr Bolt said the Overton ram carried a quality, well-nourished, white, crimpy wool all over and was well-finished all the way down to its toes.
The four-tooth ram was a grandson of Nerstane 59.
The reserve champion fine-medium wool Merino ram was exhibited by the Quailerup West stud, Wickepin and Mr Bolt said it was a heavy wool cutter but lacked the finish of the champion.
The four-tooth, AI-bred ram is by Quailerup West Tommy.
The Tilba Tilba stud collected another broad ribbon when it also exhibited the reserve champion fine-medium wool Merino ewe.
The four-tooth ewe from the stud's Merryville Giant family was described by Mr Bolt to be a nice, big, stretchy ewe.
In the medium wool section it was exhibits from the Wililoo stud and the Quailerup West stud that caught the judges' eye and took home the red, white and blue champion ribbons.
The Wililoo stud exhibited the champion medium wool Merino ram and Mr Bolt said it was a structurally sound ram carrying a smart, crimpy wool.
The four-tooth ram, which was sashed the reserve grand champion Merino ram at the Wagin Woolorama, carries pure Wililoo bloodlines.
Standing in reserve to the Wililoo sire and taking home the reserve champion medium wool Merino ram ribbon was a ram from the Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin, which Mr Bolt described to be a long, deep-bodied sheep.
The four-tooth ram, which is by Quailerup West Tommy, was purchased by the Rockdale Valley stud, from Quailerup West last year and it used it in the paddock at the end of 2022 for eight weeks before putting it into the shed.
When it came to the medium wool Merino ewes, it was the Quailerup West stud which exhibited the champion.
Mr Bolt said the Quailerup West ewe had good balance and carried a quality, long-stapled wool all over.
The four-tooth ewe is ET-bred by Quailerup West Tommy and out of a Tara Park blood ewe.Like in the ram class, the Rockdale Valley stud exhibited the reserve champion medium wool Merino ewe.
Mr Bolt said the four-tooth ewe from Rockdale Valley carried a nice, well-marked wool but it just lacked the staple length of the champion.
The reserve champion strong wool Merino ram ribbon went to an upstanding four-tooth sire from the Kolindale stud, Dudinin, which stood second in its class to the Wililoo grand champion ram.
Mr Clarke said the Kolindale ram, which was by Barloo 41, was a round, robust sire that stood up well and was structurally very sound.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.