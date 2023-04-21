Farm Weekly
Sunny View stud wins autumn shorn classes at Williams Gateway Expo

By Jodie Rintoul
April 21 2023 - 1:00pm
With the reserve champion autumn shorn ram exhibited by the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, were award sponsor Lauren Rayner, Elders stud stock and Wililoo stud principal Rick Wise.
It was an upstanding Poll Merino ram lamb from the Kirk family's Sunny View stud, Wagin, which was the star of the show in the autumn shorn classes at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo.

